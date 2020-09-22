Before the pandemic, it was normal to run into Pepper at trade shows and conferences. The tablet-glued humanoid, introduced by Softbank Robotics in 2014, is a manual social robot: it recognizes faces and basic emotions and is optimized for interaction with humans. The same skills that previously made it a point of information and a friendly call for visitors have now allowed it to present itself as an ally against the coronavirus. In Hungary there are Peppers who are in charge of receiving patients in hospitals. In Germany they make sure that no one goes to the supermarket without a mask. In Tokyo, he has received and accompanied patients who were serving quarantine in hotels.

“Social robots have found a golden opportunity to play a fundamental role in the pandemic,” says Laura Aymerich, a researcher at Pompeu Fabra University who has focused on latest works at study of the role of these machines in the current context. The expert identifies three fundamental functions: they help maintain social distance when taking on tasks that would otherwise involve human interaction, such as bringing food to the patient; they alleviate the loneliness of those who find themselves locked up in their homes or in a hospital room; and they can take charge of ensuring contagion-free environments, for example, by monitoring the use of masks.

Softbank itself has taken advantage of the pull to underline the abilities of its star android in these times. According detail On its website, Pepper can relay medical advice, automate repetitive tasks for doctors and nurses, serve as a link between patients and families, eliminate stressful interactions and entertain children, facilitating the work of healthcare professionals. And last but not least, “Pepper is easy to clean and disinfect.” Just wipe it with an alcohol wipe.

But not all are humanoids on the battlefront against the pandemic. Temi It is a kind of Alexa with a screen and wheels, which now distributes hydroalcoholic gel and takes the temperature. Cruzr is a mixture of alien result between the previous two who performs similar tasks at the University Hospital in Antwerp. And in the most intimate and accompanying environment, social robots can take on animal form, such as the Aibo dog or the Paro seal. “Although we sometimes anthropomorphize robots with a more mechanical aspect and relate to them as if they were living beings, robots that have a more human or animal appearance are perhaps more likely to awaken in us responses such as affection, pleasure and empathy”, explains Simon Coghlan, a researcher at the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Ethics at the University of Melbourne.

The fact that these interactions are mediated by positive feelings is not only important with a view to a greater integration of social robots. We have not been interacting with these machines for a long time, but according to the research of Coghlan, we have reason to think that “social robots can affect virtue.” For example, although we cannot hurt or cause Paro suffering – he does not experience pain or have feelings – normalizing abusive behaviors towards him can affect the way we interact with other humans and animals.

Robots as childhood companions Inanimate toys that have always accompanied the early stages of childhood in the form of stuffed animals and dolls can now incorporate systems that allow them to respond ‘intelligently’ to external stimuli and establish more meaningful relationships with children. “Children can have robots as pets and companions,” says Coughlan. In this sense, and taking into account that they are still in the early stages of their moral development, it is especially important to monitor these relationships. “There are studies that show that when left alone, some children verbally and physically abuse robots, including those that are friendly and designed to help people,” says the researcher, who attributes these tendencies to childhood curiosity and need to experiment. “It may be necessary for parents to teach their children not to harm robots. More positively, robots can give us the opportunity to teach children about kindness and esteem.”

To prevent this, the expert suggests that the design of these robots incorporate positive responses to affect and negative responses to verbal or physical abuse. “However, this very design can also favor cruelty. After all, the fact that humans and animals express pain or sadness is what leads some people to be unpleasant or perversely enjoy their suffering, ”he reasons. In this context, there are those who advocate establishing laws that protect these future robots almost alive, while others raise the need to socially condemn these behaviors and teach children to be kind to machines.

“Before any entity that you design with anthropomorphic features, the human tendency is to see a living being there”, Aymerich explains. This predisposition is double-edged in Western culture: in addition to affection and empathy, the robot can inspire a wave of fear and rejection that contrasts with the acceptance that reigns in countries like Japan and China. These fears are, according to the researcher, partially responsible for the fact that the use of social robots is not as widespread as we would like in these times of need.

“There has always been a lot of resistance to robots. This is associated with the science fiction tradition and also with the type of religion that we have. The fact of creating an entity that looks like a human can lead to a punishment from God in our collective imagination ”, he says. The pandemic now offers them the opportunity to stop posing as a threat – to us, to our jobs – and to show that they can act as allies, but atavistic fear is not the only concern these machines arouse. Many of them incorporate cameras, microphones and sensors that allow the robot to interact with the outside but also open another window to our already threatened privacy. “There is an ethical issue there that must be analyzed,” admits Aymerich. However, the scope of the damage that social robots can cause, qualifies the researcher, is still limited by its limited functionalities. “At the moment my impression is that these machines are quite basic”, ditch.

Many euros, few nuts

For now, it is not so clear that social robots are here to stay. Although the pandemic has given them back a role that they had lost past the initial enthusiasm that machines like Pepper aroused, their permanence depends on them expanding their skills and, in a more mundane sense, on their prices falling. According to the websites of its manufacturers, Paro exceeds 5,000 euros and Temi is around 3,400 euros. Cruzr can be purchased from authorized dealers for no less than 25,000 euros. “If functionality is not advanced enough and the price is not greatly reduced, I have doubts as to whether they will really succeed,” Aymerich sentenced.

Coghlan, for his part, imagines a future similar to the portrayal of films like Star Wars or I, Robot where robots specialized in more or less advanced and social tasks are nothing to write home about. “When robots surround us, we will be able to discriminate between those who are servants or mere machines and those who are closest to humans or animals in the way we treat them,” he predicts. Will we trust them more than necessary? Will we neglect, for example, our elders when they have a robot to attend and accompany them? “The point is that we have already neglected them. The ideal situation would be for us not to do it, for us to visit them and have them at home. But reality tells us otherwise and if robots can help alleviate that loneliness a bit, welcome ”, Aymerich reasons.

