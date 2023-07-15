Of Roger Corcella

From the University of Genoa, I am experimenting with a humanoid model capable of relating differently to patients based on age, gender, physical and mental conditions

Can a social robot help people with spinal cord injuries (paraplegics and quadriplegics), especially in the acute phases in which they have to remain immobilized on their backs in bed even for long periods? A question that the study conducted in the Spinal Unit of the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure by researchers from Rice Lab – Dibris and Bioengineering Lab, University of Genoa, tried to answer, which probed the effect of the interaction also on healthcare workers. The values ​​are definitely positive, for the patients more than for the ward staff however he answers Antonio Sgorbissaassociate professor of the University of Genoa, Rice Lab.

Companion social robotics Let’s go in order. Socially assistive robots (SARs) are used in a variety of fields, including health care, education and social work. In health care, Sars can be used for assisting therapists or as companions for the elderly or people with cognitive impairmenthelping to reduce loneliness and improve the quality of life.

In the coming years there will be a decrease in human resources dedicated to assistance. At the same time, the number of elderly and frail people to be treated and rehabilitated will increase. To face this reality the need to use assistive humanoid robots in hospital wards is conceivableHe says Antoninus Massonehead of the Spinal Unit of the Santa Corona Hospital in Pietra Ligure. See also Covid Italy, 7,975 infections and 65 deaths: November 29th bulletin

Transcultural Nursing In recent years, research in cross-cultural nursing and culturally competent health care, in particular, has gained attention for its potential to address cultural diversity in health care and improve people’s health and well-being. The EU-Japan project CARESSES1 (in which Dibris Genova also participated with the Pepper robot), for example, was a pioneering initiative to develop culturally competent socially assistive robots in the care of the elderly.

The study carried out in Pietra Ligure (which will be published in the proceedings of Ro-Man International Conference on Robot-Human Interactive Communicationone of the two most important of the discipline at an international level, scheduled in South Korea in August) represents an evolution: from only culturally competent robots to those aware of diversity that they have the c



toability to relate to people also adapting to their, age, gender, preferences and physical and mental conditions.

There is also a hand in ChatGPT4 The robot interacts with the patients of the Spinal Unit chatting about the most varied topics, always taking into account the specificity of their situation. For example, instead of talking about “playing sports, playing football, going skiing”, the robot will talk about “watching sports on TV, being a fan of a football team, following skiing”, underlines Sgorbissa. The robots, in this case the Nao model, they connect to a cloud system designed to consider these factorsthus adapting to the context and individuals with whom they are interacting. See also Mysterious hepatitis affecting children is on the rise in Europe

Nao’s sentences are partly created by hand, to ensure that they are appropriate for the reference population, partly automatically with the now famous ChatGPT4 artificial intelligence chatbot, but giving precise instructions so that they reflect the necessary standards.

The trial in the hospital The experiment was done with 10 patients (between 18 and 76 years old), and 10 physiotherapists, nurses. Patients interacted with the robot for 30 minutes and then in another 2-hour session. Only staff the facility for 30 minutes, he explains Laura Casadioassociate professor of the University of Genoa, Bioengineering Lab. Patients and staff of the facility then cfilled out a questionnairewhich measures anxiety, positive attitude towards the robot, ease of use, desire to use it in the future, perceived usefulness, pleasure in using it, its social presence, and level of trust.

The data collected was analyzed to evaluate the acceptability and persistence of the system, beyond the initial novelty effect. Furthermore, we investigated whether hospital staff showed less aptitude for the system and expressed more concern compared to end users on the use of the robot, potentially hindering the adoption of the system adds Sgorbissa. The results, as we said at the beginning, bode well, with patients better prepared than those who treat them. From the data, we have the perception that the staff, despite the decidedly positive attitude, tends to worry more than the patients themselves. Additionally, anxiety decreases for patients at the second two-hour interaction, says the Rice Lab manager. See also Anti Covid pill Pfizer and Merck, over 37 thousand Italians treated at home

Social robots Nao and his older brother Pepper feature prominently in RAISE, innovation ecosystem on robotics and artificial intelligence conceived by IIT, CNR and University of Genoa, which is the proposer. Funded by the Pnrr with 109 million euros, the project deals, among other issues, with ecosystems for rehabilitation. In this area the laboratories Rice and Bioengineering are developing diversity-aware robots controlled not only with voice, but with residual body functions that people are still able to use, for example after a stroke or spinal cord injury.

We will have so robots equipped with a robotic arm that will help people pick up an object off the ground or open a door, but to which people will “talk” and “give orders” by moving a shoulder, a finger, or a kneeusing non-verbal languages ​​developed for the occasion and different for each one, concludes Antonio Sgorbissa.