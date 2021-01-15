January 15, 1986 Humanity, in a number “Special companies”, publishes, under the title “Night flights” , the testimony of a 30-year-old worker, working for nine years at the pace of 3 × 8 at the Dunlop-Sumitomo factory in Montluçon: Alain Clavaud. Syndicated to the CGT, Alain Clavaud is not an activist, but he, after a long reflection, decided to respond to the request of Jean Santon, journalist for the Communist daily, to testify to his working condition and in particular the nights of work that he performs in the period.

The testimony is precise and of great sincerity. It is a beautiful moment of workers’ words in which the pain at work can be heard, the sometimes poorly documented supervision of the leaders, the rigidity, thought from above, of the manufacturing methods that must therefore sometimes be bypassed, the bad salary compensation. Widely distributed in the factory, the text speaks with great force to everyone and the management of Dunlop-Sumitomo does not support it: it summons Clavaud, pronounces a conservatory layoff, then the dismissal for fault.

Traditions of workers’ solidarity

From January 23, the worker is banned from business for “Act of insubordination, having abused his right of expression, discredited the company’s products” and, in total, “Not having respected his duty of reserve”. The case is serious, it touches the heart of the right of expression of employees. A battle must be fought and the CGT decides that it will be a national battle because of the causes of the dismissal (1). Obviously, the traditions of workers’ solidarity are immediately put in place. Under the leadership of Michel Faye, the general secretary of the Dunlop union, financial support was quickly organized and the massive mobilization of the workers took the form of petitions. It will continue steadily throughout the conflict. The CGT departmental union of Allier also plays a big role in the popularization of what will soon be called “The Clavaud affair”. These local devices will very quickly receive the support of a large number of confederate organizations and very strong support from the CGT chemistry federation.

Lawyers take part in the mobilization

But, on February 24, the industrial tribunal, seized in summary proceedings, ruined the hope of a quick solution by declaring itself “Incompetent”. This judgment opens a period of uncertainties and announces a long battle. This February 24, no one imagines that 825 days of proceedings will be necessary to resolve the conflict …

In this context, the direction of the CGT calls its organizations to mobilize and sets up a collective of impetus. Under the direction of Lydia Brovelli, Confederal Secretary, he will play a central role in the organization of the campaign and develop the arguments needed at each stage of the legal confrontation, in cooperation with the defense lawyers (notably Charles Lederman, also Communist senator, Michel Henry, Jacques Grinsnir and Jean Guillemot).

In the great tradition of workers’ solidarity, messages of support poured in and, on March 2, 1987, 600 demonstrators from many regions gathered in front of the Riom court called to rule on the validity of the dismissal. Humanity, working life or the journal of CGT executives Options play a large informational role. The cross publishes a very accurate portrait of Alain Clavaud. While Release regularly reports on the matter. Lawyers also take part in the mobilization and publish texts on the legal questions raised by ” the case “ in renowned journals. Over time, the circle of supporters grew and Alain Clavaud’s photography flooded the galaxy of the union press.

Become emblematic because of its purpose, its duration and the union intelligence to organize it, the long and ultimately victorious fight against the dismissal of Alain Clavaud undeniably constituted an important moment in the assertion of the right of expression. employees. Several hearings of the industrial tribunal, then of the court of Riom, two new pleadings at the industrial tribunal, again the court of Riom and, finally, the Court of Cassation. On March 2, 1987, the Riom court ordered reinstatement, but Dunlop appealed to the Supreme Court. As this appeal is not suspensive, Alain Clavaud can return to his job.