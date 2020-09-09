Peter Lim has increasingly detractors and open fronts in Valencia. The final chapter of social pressure has the Agrupació de Penyes because the protagonist (357 registered golf equipment), whereas a milestone occupies and worries the Generalitat and Metropolis Council: the failure to adjust to the stadium development deadlines, a subject that’s not taboo for politicians now that many followers are demanding Lim information.

The work, paralyzed since 2009, must be completed in 2023 based on the ATE. However Meriton stays with out financing (his plan, like that of his predecessors, goes via the sale of Mestalla). Yesterday Anil Murthy requested Ximo Puig for an extension of the ATE, a moratorium that Joan Ribó quarantines. “It needs to be constructed sure or sure,” emphasised the mayor, who receives Anil right this moment.

The echoes of the goodbye of Mateu Alemany and Marcelino nonetheless resonate via Mestalla and the decomposition of the workforce that was champion (Parejo, Coquelin, Garay, Rodrigo and / or Ferran) has given rise to social mobilizations this summer season. The pandemic silenced Mestalla however the networks gave life to teams reminiscent of ‘Espíritu del 86’ or ‘Salvem Nostre Valencia CF’, platforms that went from the digital to the true world with two demonstrations in August. These teams shout ‘Lim go dwelling’ and in flip attempt to agglutinate 5% of the share capital (180,000 shares) to power an Extraordinary Assembly or, not less than, 1% to problem the membership’s accounts. In between, the previous director, Antonio Sesé, represented by Miguel Durán, has filed a grievance towards Lim for property harm to the membership. Justice of the Peace Isabel Rodríguez Guerola, decide within the Levante-Zaragoza case, will resolve if she sees proof of a criminal offense and admits it for processing.

The Agrupació de Penyes after assembly in Meeting (231 golf equipment) demanded the dismissal of Anil Murthy. The president will probably be accompanied for all times by his gesture of shushing the stands. The uprooting is fed from the membership with statements and messages within the official media. Outbursts of energy squander concord. Thus, days after the discharge of the supporters’ golf equipment, the membership knowledgeable the Agrupació that it must depart the headquarters that, for 25 years, had been assigned to the decrease Mestalla in 15 days.

Meriton clings to the story that Lim’s arrival prevented the break of Valencia in 2014 (he invested 194 million and refinanced the debt) and subsequently doesn’t perceive or settle for many criticisms of his administration. The debt right this moment is 530 million and its financial mannequin is summarized within the sale of gamers, tv earnings and Champions (if you happen to play it). That’s, the identical mannequin that was with out Lim. The financial resolution would undergo the exploitation of a brand new stadium, however Lim, right this moment, solely requests extensions from the ATE.