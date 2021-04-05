Bejob is the company specialized in training for employability in the field of digital transformation of Santillana / Prisa. Its strategy involves quality training in Spanish, with a unique and innovative methodology, adapted to new ways of learning and the job market.

With almost two decades of experience, for four years it has focused on digital skills for employability. In collaboration with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) departments of large companies and public administrations, Bejob focuses on projects aimed at women, long-term unemployed for more than 45 years, vulnerable groups and young people without work or qualifications.

As its CEO, Mariola García Arellano, explains: “CSR is in the DNA of our company. With a clear commitment to knowledge, quality content and permanent training, we work to eliminate barriers. At Bejob, we firmly believe that equality is a fundamental factor for growth and it has been proven that the acquisition of digital skills favors the incorporation of women and vulnerable groups to economic activity ”.

In this context of structural transformation towards a digital economy, the ambitious European project Women4IT arises, led in Spain by the NGO Plan International, with funding from the Financial Mechanism of the European Economic Area or EEA Grants and the Norwegian Youth Employment Assistance Fund, and given by Bejob, whose objective is the free training of women in technological tools and subjects.

This initiative is aimed at 100 women in vulnerable situations between 18 and 29 years old. As Begoña Solórzano, director of Local Programs at Plan International, points out, “without the access, knowledge, security and participation of women in technology, the sector will replicate existing inequalities and could even aggravate them.” The digital divide will continue to widen, leading to the loss of female talent, innovation and entrepreneurship.

CSR is in the DNA of our company. With a clear commitment to knowledge, quality content and permanent training, we work to eliminate barriers Mariola García Arellano, CEO of Bejob

“The digital transformation will only be a success if we close the digital gaps. The talent we have in Spain is the main driver of this transformation in our country. Each step forward that each and every one of us and we take is the best guarantee to design a new reality that is digital and deeply humanistic. This is the vision that guides the National Plan for Digital Competences ”, points out Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.

Women4IT promotes alliances and innovative solutions to increase the representation of girls and women from the countries of the European Union in the digital agenda. Through free training, the program aims to expand the labor market to have more ICT specialists in Spain, training future project coordinators, data analysts, junior web developers or specialists in digital media. Plan International highlights as strengths of its partner Bejob “the connection of training with the real needs of the job market, flexibility in teaching (even more necessary in a context such as that imposed by the pandemic) and the experience of the trainers and their knowledge of reality ”. To these they add the experience of Bejob in working with young women, especially with “this gender and inclusion approach that gives importance to individual monitoring of the process, taking into account social, economic and cultural factors that can affect the development of training” .

Bejob also offers a complete learning cycle in digital skills, grouped into different areas of activity: the digitization of the company, with an emphasis on SMEs, startups and self-employed; digital transformation in teachers (Bejob Educa); the promotion of digital vocations with more than 500 advanced contents on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, big data applied to marketing or programming languages; and the basic skills of people with little or no digital knowledge through mobile phones.

In short, Bejob seeks to provide digital skills, meet the demand for specialists in specific technologies, promote the improvement of SME services and reduce the gender gap. This is essential for European industry to remain competitive in the face of rapid market developments and for society as a whole to continue to bet on being inclusive in the digital age.