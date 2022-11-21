Social Psychology | Many people open up about their personal issues during the Christmas period, but afterwards regret strikes – This is what the “vulnerability hangover” is all about

Sharing our own things activates our brain’s reward system. However, social norms determine what is appropriate to say in different situations.

This one the first little Christmas of the year has been celebrated. Many have been properly discussed for a long time.

In retrospect, however, doubt may gnaw at your mind. The thing went well at the party – maybe too well. I had to confide in a colleague about the kinks of my personal life in quite a lot of detail.

Did the opening go too far? What is the interlocutor thinking now?