Social psychology Incel subculture thrives in residential areas with large income disparities and male majority, says study

Local gender distribution can affect young men’s opportunities to have relationships with women.

Having sex the incel idea, which channels the bitterness of missing young men, has not been limited to writing on social media that threatens female hatred. Brutal violence has taken place in the name of the idea.

Last August, a 22-year-old man shot five people and then himself in the English city of Plymouth.

Prior to his act, he had posted a video on Youtube admitting to identifying with incels, that is, those living in celibacy against his will.

Violence linked to the incel subculture in the United States and Canada has already killed several dozen people.

The Incel men feel they have lost in the relationship market and blame it on women who they say are longing for successful and handsome “alpha men”.

Flowers lined the sidewalk in Plymouth, UK in August after a 22-year-old man had killed five people and then himself.

New research suggests that conditions in the relationship market may indeed fuel incel activity.

University of Melbourne Khandis Blake and colleagues in their study looked at hundreds of millions of posts published on the Twitter service and linked them to demographics of the authors ’neighborhoods in the United States. The material contained thousands of incel-themed postings.

It turned out that incel tweets are written especially in residential areas with a male majority and large income disparities. Similarly, more writings come from areas with few single women and small gender pay gaps.

All of these are factors that researchers say can make it more difficult for young heterosexuals to have relationships with women.

The majority of men and the scarcity of single women means that competition between men for women is intensifying.

Large income disparities, according to researchers, can increase status competition between men and give women incentives to get a well-off man.

The small pay gap between women and men, on the other hand, means that women get along better on their own and do not have such a great financial need to have a spouse.

His research Blake, who presented on Twitter, points out that incel men usually blame feminism for their difficulties. However, research suggests that the problem is more due to the concentration of male power.

“As fewer men dominate society’s wealth, women’s competition for desirable men increases. Many men can’t find a partner, while some few thrive, ”Blake said write.

Professor of Population Research Anna Rotkirchin According to the study, the links between the incel phenomenon and the gender distribution and income distribution in the region are plausible.

“There is really solid research evidence on the effects of gender distributions. If there is a shortage of women in certain age groups, it will intensify competition between men, ”says Rotkirch.

“ “The wrong explanation is that most people still manage to find a partner and women don’t pick.”

However, she points out that competition between men takes very different forms in different societies. The situation can make men compete violently with each other, control women, or take financial risks, but there are other strategies.

“Men can compete for women’s popularity, for example, by behaving well towards women or being particularly good fathers. In Finland, male-dominated areas often marry and have children earlier. It can be interpreted as meaning that men invest in being a family father. ”

Incel community explains, according to Rotkirch, his role in the distorted evolutionary psychology that women choose only resource – rich men and are therefore left without a partner.

“The misinterpretation is that most people still manage to find a partner and women don’t pick. Women are increasingly choosing a partner who is not as well educated as they are. ”

According to Rotkirch, men’s sexual incapacity can be well affected. Firstly, social solutions can reduce income inequalities by ensuring employment and training for young men.

At the individual level, Rotkirch emphasizes the importance of interpersonal skills.

“It’s often enough that you dare to go somewhere and talk. Taking the first steps can be difficult. You can get support and help for this. Many of the Incels have noticed that it is not so impossible and has left the community after finding a girlfriend. ”