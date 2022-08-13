Social Psychology | German researchers: Those who have experienced the worst treatment get a tattoo more often than others

The more bad childhood experiences there were, the more tattoos and piercings the respondent had on his body. Researchers warn that one should not draw too direct conclusions from the abundance of tattoos and piercings.

Tattoos and the popularity of piercings has grown drastically in the 21st century.

If you get patterns and symbols tattooed on your body, it can be one way to express your individuality and sense of aesthetics.

Maybe there are also other factors behind the tattoos? This was studied in the German population.

Researchers claim that people who were abused as children are more likely to get tattoos and piercings than others. The same applies to those who were neglected as children.

Tattoos and piercings have always meant something personal to the wearer. Willingness to get a tattoo is connected to the wearer having low self-esteem. He may also have a greater desire to stand out than others.

Survivors of trauma may feel that body modification is one way to forget past experiences. However, the connection of body modification to a person’s experiences has not been studied much.

Psychosomatic symptom researcher, German doctor Mareike Ernst research the issue with groups. He is a researcher at the Johannes Gutenberg University in the city of Mainz.

The sample of Ernst’s group consisted of Germans aged 14–44. Data was collected from 2,510 households.

Participants answered questions related to tattoos and piercings. In addition, the respondents were given a survey in which they could tell about their childhood experiences.

In the surveys, information related to the status of the respondents was obtained by interviewing. In the end, the experiences of 1,060 respondents were collected in the study.

Their average age was about 30 years. Most of these respondents represented the lowest income category.

The sample of over a thousand was representative in relation to the German population. The subject’s age and gender were standardized.

About 40 percent of respondents had at least one tattoo or piercing.

A quarter reported being abused or neglected as a child. 48 percent of them had a tattoo or piercing,

However, only 35 percent of the people who did not report being abused had a tattoo or piercing on their body.

The more serious the abuse or neglect was classified in the survey, the more tattoos and piercings the respondent had on their body.

Body can offer the subject ways to cope with adversity. You can show your independence with tattoos and piercings.

The results of the study can help if tattooists and piercers need social support or help, for example in primary health care, or if a person wants to discuss their past experiences

The researchers warn, however, that one should not draw too direct conclusions from a person’s abundance of tattoos and piercings.

Research tattoos and piercings published by the scientific journal BMC Psychology. Psychology also told about it journal Psypost.