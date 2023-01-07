Hundreds of families who take their children to schools and child care centers dependent on the Ministry of Social Policy are still waiting for the call for aid to pay the monthly childcare fees. While 2,723 households have begun to receive the scholarship, of between 800 and 1,200 euros, these families have not even been able to apply for it because the aid has not yet come out.

The so-called ‘save check’, which aims to help households pay for childcare, came out last November. However, the order published by the Ministry of Education only contemplated centers, schools and nurseries authorized by that same ministry, and did not take into account that hundreds of children attend centers authorized by Social Policy. These families found that they could not even complete the application, since when they entered the identification code of the center they were not accepted because it did not appear as authorized. The error was denounced by dozens of affected families and also by the Union of Teaching Cooperatives of the Region of Murcia (Ucoerm), to which many of the affected centers are associated. The regional government then decided to save for them part of the game, which had an endowment of 3.4 million euros assigned.

3.4

million euros was the initial game destined to the ‘keep check’. Education has allocated 3 million euros with its call.

800-1,200

Euros in a single payment are the aid that the families that obtain the scholarship will receive, depending on their spending on the monthly childcare payments and their annual income.

However, the Education grants were distributed a month ago and in the Ministry of Social Policy they are still waiting for Education to inform them of what allocation they have to issue their call, which at the moment does not have a date. After Education has distributed three million euros among the 2,723 families that have seen their application accepted, there is only a remainder of 400,000 euros, which will now foreseeably be used for the call for scholarships that the Ministry of Social Policy must issue. There remains the possibility that the regional government completes the allocation, which in the opinion of the president of Ucoerm, Juan Antonio Pedreño, is insufficient to meet the foreseeable requests.

The Ministry does not specify dates or amounts and says that they are “pending that the money be enabled from the Treasury”



Meanwhile, Education does not clarify when it will transfer the money to Social Policy, nor does it specify how much the exact item will amount to. “We are waiting for the money to be enabled from the Treasury”, they limit themselves to answering. In Social Policy they do not dare to give a date for the call and insist that the answers are available to the Ministry of Education.

The call for Education is, on the other hand, practically resolved. The regional Administration will enter the amount of aid to 2,723 families. Education received a total of 6,407 applications, of which 5,301 met the income requirements, which established that households in which both parents earn up to 50,000 euros per year could request assistance; In the case of individual taxation, the income limit will be 30,000 euros. Of those 5,301 requests adjusted to the call, Education has granted 2,723, also adjusting to the criteria of income and members of the family unit, until the planned budget of 3 million euros is exhausted.

The other requests, 2,135, have been denied “because the credit available for the period has been consumed and for having had to establish an order of priority because there is not enough credit for all the aid that meets the requirements,” explained the resolution proposal of the Ministry of Education. The grants are retroactive, that is, from September, when the course began.

For working families



The call established, as will also be done with the Social Policy call, higher income thresholds than usual in this type of aid, since the Community’s claim is that working average families can opt and not only the lowest incomes. In previous similar calls, the grants have been abandoned because the income criteria were very demanding.

The model of this direct aid system does not conform to the spirit of the plan of the Ministry of Education to promote the public and free offer from 0 to 3 years, but it does conform to the purpose of the Ministry of Education to finance positions in private centers as well.