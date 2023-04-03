The Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality took a long-awaited step this Monday to regulate the financing of the free early care law in the Region of Murcia with the signing of concerts with thirty entities that provide specialized services in centers of attention to child development and early attention (CDIAT) in the Community.

Since the entry into force of the law in January 2022, the entities had to stop charging families for early care between 0 and 6 years of age, and the expense began to be assumed by the Autonomous Community. However, in the absence of the signing of the agreements that regulate these payments, until now the entities have been receiving payments from the Ministry through agreements and monetary contributions based on the calculation of costs justified by the entities themselves, which which in many cases forced them to advance the money.

The Ministry has a budget of more than 7 million euros for this year, which will allow it to care for nearly 6,000 minors, compared to the 5,000 children who were beneficiaries in 2022, according to figures provided by the Ministry. “This gives us the opportunity to expand the number of centers that can participate in this service and therefore reach more minors,” said Conchita Ruiz at the firm’s presentation ceremony.

The initialed concerts establish that Social Policy will finance each early care session provided by these entities with 33.60 euros. Until April 1, nearly 200,000 of these sessions have been provided.

The next step, according to the counselor, is the signing with the municipalities for the financing of the 16 municipally owned centers that currently exist in the Region, to which more than 4 million euros will be allocated, a process that will be completed “in the next weeks”. “A draft of the agreement has already been transferred to most of the municipalities that provide this service,” he declared. Thus, the estimate of spending on financing free early care for this year is 11 million euros, approximately 3.5 million euros more than last year.

This financing of municipally owned centers has received criticism in recent months from the Association of Early Care Professionals of the Region of Murcia (Atemp) and some consistories, which denounce underfinancing by the Community and remind that they must face the payment of professionals who are regulated by higher salary tables than those of social entities, due to their status as public employees. In this sense, Ruiz stressed that “expenses are not necessarily higher in municipal centers, because some municipalities have subcontracted to a foundation or a company that provides the service. However, what the law intends is for care to be universal and homogeneous in all parts of the Region, in such a way that the price is the same and the conditions are the same”, he assured. It should be remembered that of the 16 municipally owned centers, 13 are publicly managed, and therefore have official staff, and three, private.

Waiting lists



On the other hand, the counselor denied that there are delays in the first attention, as denounced by the Association of Early Care Professionals of the Region of Murcia (Atemp) and some associations such as Adamur, which indicate waits of up to four months. “What we have estimated is a wait of about 40 days. It is true that it also depends on the demands and the flows that exist at any given time,” said the counselor. Ruiz also stressed that the law contemplates an emergency procedure to provide immediate care in the event that the pediatrician or the assessment team deems it necessary.

The president of Full Inclusion, Joaquín Barberá, also denied the existence of user lists “at least in the centers that I know of”, and recalled that “one of the most important things” of the law has been the establishment of the transitional regime, that “has converted overnight all users who were already receiving the service into people approved as if they had been valued, maintaining the same number of sessions that they had been receiving.”

For his part, the president of Cermi, Pedro Martínez, highlighted the importance of signing the concerts so that “people with disabilities and their families have a better quality of life”, by receiving key care for minors free of charge. with developmental disorders or at risk of developing them.

Carmen Gil, president of Famdif, also expressed her satisfaction with the firm that is advancing in the application of the early attention law, which she recognized that “it has taken a long time to get up and running.”