The employment and socio-labor orientation programs financed by the Department of Social Policy, Families and Equality last year facilitated access to the labor market for nearly 30,000 people at risk of social exclusion in the Region of Murcia. An initiative that allows them to strengthen their self-esteem and economic independence and reverse the situation of vulnerability in which they find themselves.

This was highlighted by the counselor, Conchita Ruiz, during her visit to the cafeteria of the Eh! Hospitality School. of Cáritas, which was consolidated as a social and solidarity economy project for socio-labor insertion in the Region of Murcia that, currently, welcomes 75 students to specialize in the field of dining and catering.

In 2022, the Community financed, with 19 million euros, a total of 61 projects to improve employability through the personalized design of training and job insertion itineraries that allow users to enhance their skills and abilities, learn about their aspirations. jobs and motivate them to develop a professional career. Ruiz explained that these programs “involve labor intermediation and support in the workplace, as well as actions aimed at promoting equal opportunities and active inclusion.”

Thus, Cáritas Diocese of Cartagena promotes the ‘Currele’ project, one of the programs that has had regional support for seven years as it is an example of real and effective insertion. In it, users complete their theoretical training with work practices and “acquire a high degree of qualification and professionalization for their subsequent insertion into the hospitality sector,” the counselor stressed.

According to the organization’s latest balance sheet, through the employment and training programs carried out in the 45 municipalities of the Region, nearly 700 people have access to a normalized job with the support of Cáritas and 3,021 are assisted in the guidance services. socio-labor of the entity.