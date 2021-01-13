The recent closure of Twitter to the account of President Donald Trump, accused of inciting violence after the attack of his supporters on the Capitol, and the temporary suspension of his accounts on Facebook and YouTube, have reactivated the debate about the power they have these private platforms on public debate. Some accuse them of laxism and others see in this private censorship an attack on freedom of expression. Interview with Pablo Boczkowski, professor in digital communication at Northwestern University, near Chicago, in the United States.

RFI: How do you analyze Twitter’s decision to close Donald Trump’s account?

Pablo Boczkowski: I think it is a symptom of our time. It leads us to really wonder who we want to regulate communication. Do we want private companies to do it, or do we want the state to do it – for example through one of the executive, legislative and judicial branches – or a combination of the two?

RFI: It seems to be a right to communicate through these social networks, but for this we depend on a private company …

PB: Right. Just an analogy: we use cars to transport ourselves and if we were to make the parallel with Twitter, it would be, for example, leaving it to the automotive companies to decide on traffic rules or to decide on the levels of pollution generated by the use of cars.

Although we are hiring by a private company, perhaps the use of networks and digital communication for daily life has become so important that they are treated a bit like a public good, provided in part by private companies … So we must ask ourselves how much regulation is the responsibility of the State, which has the common good as its fundamental logic and which has a logic of accountability based on the electoral process, in democratic societies at least, versus private companies whose main logic is the profit maximization and accountability to its shareholders and not to citizens.

RFI: How are platforms like Twitter already de facto influencing public debate today?

PB: Platforms are regulating the word all the time. First, by a combination of algorithmic resources that filter and indicate certain posts – not only political but also artistic, etc.- – as possibly problematic and then the platforms have tens of thousands of employees, sometimes direct and sometimes outsourced in general in countries in development paths, which are, at the rate of a problematic post every X amount of seconds, deciding if something is published or not.

It is not that there is no regulation of the word on the platforms, there is. But we are delegating it to platforms that have a certain logic.

It seems to me that an event such as the closing of the account of a president of the United States leads us to wonder if we want it to continue like this or if we want there to be a little more or much more – and different countries can make different decisions – of regulation and presence of the State in digital communication.

RFI: What are the clues at the moment for more democratic regulation of social media? There is a European regulation project …

PB: Yes, there are different interests from different countries. It seems to me that a very important question to understand is that these networks operate that exceed a certain country, the large ones are in almost every country in the world, but the regulations are national or regional, as in the case of the European Union. And it makes the issue complicated because there are posts that are sometimes made in one jurisdiction but are considered offensive in another.

There are also the international treaties that certain countries sign, but not all sign all the treaties. This is why it is a very complex topic and it is important to actively have that conversation.

Because networks, and digital tools in general, are no longer objects that one uses for one thing and stops using them for another. They really have become like an environment, an environment, like the urban environment that we have built, that influences almost every aspect of the social experience. Above all, what one should begin to imagine is a serious debate both at the national and global level.

And why isn’t that happening until now? Why are GAFAMs (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft) too powerful?

PB: There are a number of factors, but let’s say that companies do not necessarily prefer to be regulated, thus exerting some pressure against this idea, and also that at the international level cooperation is sometimes much more difficult to put into practice than to enunciate. .

This interview was published originally in RFI