The Russian government approved the indexation of the social pension of citizens by 3.4 percent from April 1, reports TASS…

The budget of the Pension Fund has allocated 12.8 billion rubles for these purposes. After indexation, the average size of such a pension will reach 10,183 rubles.

The decision will affect about 3.9 million people. Social pensions are paid to citizens who do not have sufficient experience to calculate an insurance pension, as well as to people with disabilities or those who have lost their breadwinner.