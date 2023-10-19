Case closed, at least among those directly involved. Calm has returned between Matteo Ruggeri and Marco Nasti, after the punch thrown by the Bari striker on the Atalanta winger and teammate of the under-21 national team (and the related exclusion from Carmine Nunziata’s group). The dove of peace flew on the Instagram profiles of the two: Ruggeri published some photos of the match in Bolzano against Norway, in which he was forced to play with a protective mask to protect his fractured nasal septum. One of the photos was shared quoting Nasti (tag on his profile) with a clear message of reconciliation: “Now I’m ready, brother! I love you”. Virtual hug that ends the tensions between the two, who in the meantime have returned to training with their respective clubs.

It remains to be seen whether the bad episode, which occurred during the days of Tirrenia’s withdrawal, will have short and medium term consequences on Nasti’s Italian career. Nunziata, speaking about it on the eve of the match, praised Ruggeri’s attachment to the cause (who wanted to remain available, even at the cost of sacrificing himself by playing masked) and at the same time defined that of the Milanese attacker as “a crazy gesture”, inviting him to “realize the gravity of the fact”. Between Nasti and the coach – who has known him since his U19 days and wanted to underline how he has never behaved badly in the past – there was also a phone call, a few days later, requested by the player with the intention of taking on full responsibilities and make the commitment to work on himself. To avoid slipping again. “There will be time to evaluate things carefully – explained Nunziata – and understand if there are the conditions to rejoin the group”. Reconciliation with Ruggeri, perhaps, will help.