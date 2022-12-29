Social payments to residents of Moscow, who are entitled to support from the state, will be indexed in the coming year 2023. This was announced on December 29 on the official website mayor of Moscow.

“In 2023, social benefits for elderly Muscovites, families with many children, citizens with disabilities and other residents of the capital who receive material support from the city will be increased. 635.2 billion rubles were allocated to help the townspeople,” the mayor’s office noted.

It is noted that pension payments in the new year will also be indexed by 10%.

“The minimum value of the city’s social standard (pension and city supplement) will be increased by 10 percent. So, from January 1, 2023, a Moscow non-working pensioner will receive at least 23,313 rubles (in 2022 – 21,193 rubles),” the press release said.

Earlier, on December 16, the indexation of social payments to residents of Moscow by 10% was announced in the press service of the press service of the mayor and the government of the capital. It is noted that this is almost twice the projected growth in city budget revenues. In addition, the increase in payments will exceed the indexation of tariffs in public transport and housing and communal services. It is clarified that the previously established benefits will remain unchanged.

The day before, on December 15, it was reported that this year the Moscow government also sent 30 billion rubles to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the capital.