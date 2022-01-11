The new social laws of the Jewish Autonomous Region came into force. Starting this year, a number of measures to support citizens are provided in other sizes. Thus, monthly cash payments to home front workers, labor veterans, activists of veteran organizations, rehabilitated persons and people who have suffered from political repression have been indexed. For these categories of the population, the cost of a set of social services is indexed.

From now on, honorary citizens of the Jewish Autonomous Region will receive a double monthly payment to pay for fixed telephony and public transport services. And families who will have twins, or maybe several children at once, are entitled to additional one-time financial assistance in the amount of 50 thousand rubles. For parents who are planning to have a second child, the regional maternity capital has been extended until the end of 2026, reported IA EAOMedia in the press service of the Legislative Assembly of the EAO.

Earlier in Russia, it was proposed to give one of the family members the right to use maternity capital funds for rehabilitation procedures or expensive treatment that goes beyond the compulsory medical insurance scheme. Such an initiative to the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health was made by the Ombudsman for the Rights of the Child in Tatarstan, the founder of the National Parents’ Committee Irina Volynets. The Children’s Ombudsman pointed out that sometimes a difficult diagnosis given to a child or health problems, for example, due to an accident, traffic accident, often require significant financial costs from the family.