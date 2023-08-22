Not a good spot for safe driving

124 km/h when the limit is 90 and one hand at the wheel typing on the display with the other: obviously these are not blatant infringements, but they are always infringements and they have been documented on Instagram by Max Verstappen collaborator Mark Cox. As reported by the French newspaper Nice Matin Max Verstappen will be investigated for having “endangered the lives of others“ at the wheel of the Valkyrie, a nearly three million euro racing car designed by Adrian Newey.

In the videos, in fact, Verstappen can be seen engaged in driving the Valkyrie in France on a stretch of the A8 motorway, the one that leads from Menton to Provence. In particular, the offending section is the one near Nice Nord in the Canta-Galet tunnel, in the direction of Italy, in which Verstappen has well exceeded the limit of 90 km/h. In fact, on the display of the Valkyrie it is clearly stated that the speed was 124 km/h instead of the 90 allowed.

Max Verstappen directing or Aston Martin Valkyrie 🥶 ©️: mark_cox_ pic.twitter.com/cbh5M2mDkY — Portal RBR Brasil 🇦🇹🇧🇷 (@BRredbullracing) August 19, 2023

Surely the International Automobile Federation will not like this safe driving ‘commercial’ from the two-time world champion and ruler of the 2023 F1 championship, a social own goal by Verstappen and his collaborator as the video instantly went viral on social media. The video itself does not immortalize any particular stunts of the Red Bull driver, at all, but the Nice gendarmerie is analyzing the available material.