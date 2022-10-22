First of all, a sentence for you to decide if you want to continue reading: Human rights are either universal or they become privileges. It is not an original approach, but it is very important. Almost 80 years after that attempt to establish minimum and universal standards of dignity for human beings, we are far from having achieved it. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which has many limitations and is very improvable, remains a fundamental reference, precisely because it is far from being respected throughout the world. Even further away.

And yes, including the Europe that so often looks down on the rest of the world in its self-appointed role as a reference for the values ​​of democracy and human progress. The same Europe that with one hand pays border states to repress refugees and migrants with extreme violence, and with the other trembles to see the resurgence of a far right that, with less and less dissimulation, identifies with neo-fascism .

all the establishment of the European Union looks with concern at the gradual rise of the extreme right in public opinion and, consequently, in parliaments and government institutions. With the liberal reactionary wave consolidated in Hungary and Poland, the extreme right pushes hard in Slovakia, conditions the governments of Estonia and Latvia as a minority partner, and has enormous weight as a second force in the old progressive reference, Sweden. Now a founding country, Italy, will be ruled by a political force reminiscent of Mussolini and Italy’s supposed past glory. And meanwhile, in France, Le Pen’s project remains strong as the second political force. Spain, as always, has its own rhythm and it is not very clear where the local project of nostalgia for being one, great and free, is headed.

One of the many common elements of this ultra-right wave is a constant communicative and political agenda against the social organizations that fight against the structural inequality of our Western societies. You may be familiar with repeated messages in the form of mantras such as “NGOs complicit in illegal immigration”, “Feminist beach bars”, “Organizations collaborating with mafias”… This obsession is widespread and frequent in all European far-right groups. So much so that in 2020 the EU Court of Justice had to condemn the Hungarian State for having put in place such repressive regulations on social organizations that it violated the right to freedom of association. Something that is part of the fundamental rights of any democratic state and the European Charter of Fundamental Rights itself protects the right to organize freely in order to defend ideas.

It is not a minor issue. Those of us born in Spain after 1975 are so used to taking some rights for granted that we are not always aware of how fragile they are, or how much they depend on having a solidly democratic State that protects them. Perhaps for this reason, the role of social organizations is so relevant and so attacked at the moment.

Those of us born in Spain after 1975 are so used to taking some rights for granted that we are not always aware of how fragile they are

Human rights are either universal or they are privileges. Can there be anything more deactivating the ultra-nationalist and exclusionary story than remembering the universality of human rights? Is there anything that contradicts authoritarianism more than claiming the right to dissent, to point out what still doesn’t work in this society and to do it in a systematic and organized way, protected by law?

Social organizations, to the extent that we are capable of channeling the concern of citizens by denouncing those realities that are not well attended by the States or that directly constitute flagrant injustices, we become a threat to any movement that, abusing the formal channels of democracy, wants to return us to times of worship of the leader, authoritarianism and moral uniformity. That is why it has always been necessary, for those who pursue authoritarian power, to first discredit and then persecute and ban the citizen organizations that at all times channeled citizens concerned about injustice and defender of freedoms. “Oh, those beach bars progress…”.

We are once again facing a historic moment that we do not know where it will take us. We do not know because it is not written. As social organizations we must ask ourselves, not so much how to defend ourselves from attacks that seek to nullify our social value, but how to increase the latter. What can we do better and more intensely to reduce inequalities and promote a Europe that is more committed to Human Rights? No matter how much noise is generated around us, we have the obligation to continue offering society the best of itself: a spirit of social justice, enjoyment of the rights and freedoms that have cost so much sacrifice to achieve, and a critical view of reality from the firm conviction that another, better world is possible; even in the midst of this dark storm.

Jose Miguel Morales is CEO of the Andalusian Federation welcomes.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO at Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.