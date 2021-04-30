President Sebastián Piñera, during an appearance in July 2020, in Santiago de Chile. EFE

The president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, has been denounced before the International Criminal Court (ICC) by the Chilean Human Rights Commission and the former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, who together with several social organizations ask the international body to investigate and judge the president for crimes against humanity committed during the 2019 protests, which left at least 30 dead and thousands injured.

The complaint indicates that the actions of the state forces to contain the demonstrations were “carried out in the context of a generalized or systematic attack against the civilian population and with knowledge”, which makes them, therefore, “constitutive of crimes against humanity”.

“The high number of victims and the impact that these violations have on the Chilean population and on international public opinion are of such gravity that it is necessary to open investigations by the Court,” argue the complainants.

“We have been especially mindful of the asymmetric response of the Chilean Courts of Justice, which has expressed itself in imposing and maintaining precautionary measures of preventive detention on thousands of protesters of the social unrest and, on the other hand, has freed the agents of the State and authorities of the high command and acquiescent civil authorities, involved in the massive, serious and systematic violations committed from October 2019 to date, ”they say. it’s a statement social organizations.

The 2019 mobilizations in Chile, which unleashed a wave of protests throughout the region, originated from the rise in the price of the subway ticket, and became the expression of greater discontent in Chilean society.

