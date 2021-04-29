What Clarín anticipated on March 9, social movements have the Government’s commitment to declare strategic personnel and vaccinate against the coronavirus to 70 thousand workers who work in the 11 thousand dining rooms and picnic areas popular across the country and mostly run by grassroots organizations. However the Executive delays the modification of the protocol vaccination.

While exploring contacts with different laboratories to address the vaccine shortage, the Government want to avoid taking a decision alone that could irritate the middle class and independent sectors. For this reason, it seeks to generate consensus with the 24 provinces.

The idea was discussed at the meeting of the Federal Health Council It brings together ministers from all jurisdictions and there were no major objections. However, at the Cofesa meeting on Wednesday the issue was not discussed.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Health Fernan Quirós agrees with the measure, but the City also delays the inclusion of organizations. The vaccination of this new priority group would remain in the hands of the jurisdictions.

Social organizations and picketers and unemployed movements in the march on Tuesday in the City in which vaccines were also claimed. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The claim does not distinguish between the political affiliation of social movements. It is demanded by both the organizations that are part of the Frente de Todos, whose referents occupy positions in the Government, as well as the members of the National Piquetero Front, who this Tuesday returned to paralyze downtown Buenos Aires with a mobilization.

The President pledged to move forward with the request of the organizations in a meeting in Olivos with the main referents of the UTEP, which make up the Evita Movement, Barrios de Pie and the Classist and Combative Current. The organization’s secretary general participated in that private meeting – which was only revealed by a statement from Evita, which this newspaper reported on. Esteban “Gringo” Castro; the secretary of Political Economy and leader of Evita, Persian Emilio; his second Daniel Menendez; Juan Carlos Alderete, of the CCC and the union secretary of Evita, Gildo Onorato.

The official definition was delayed and the organizations they made their power of convocation felt on the streets despite increasing restrictive measures.

The measure would not only benefit cafeteria workers who respond to organizations; Those responsible for community centers and parishes of the archbishopric, such as Cáritas, would also be included in the plan; and to different evangelical churches.

The Secretary of Parliamentary Relations of the Head of Cabinet and reference of Evita, Fernando Chino Navarro spoke at the beginning of the year about with the former Minister of Health Ginés González García and with the Secretary of Quality in Health Arnaldo Medina on the need to vaccinate canteen staff. The dialogue was interrupted with the departure of González García, due to the scandal of the VIP vaccination.

Weeks ago, Navarro met with Vizzotti and again raised the need for social workers to be vaccinated. The minister took the claim, but the measure has not yet been carried out. Referees from other organizations indicated that in the next few days there would be a new meeting with the minister. In Health they relativized that version: the only way is the Cofesa.

The organizations warn that the intention is to cross data so that social workers with older comorbidities are vaccinated first. However, these distinctions were not applied in many provinces among health professionals, administrators of health companies, or among teachers.

This Wednesday, referents of the organizations made it known that the Government had already committed the vaccines for that segment. In the Ministry of Social Development they stressed that for now it is not possible to speak of a decision taken.

