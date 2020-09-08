Customers of social networks reacted to the sentence to the actor Mikhail Efremov for a deadly site visitors accident within the heart of Moscow: the artist was sentenced to eight years in jail in a normal regime penal colony.

Many, commenting on the court docket’s determination, had been glad that the court docket didn’t mitigate the sentence, arguing that the punishment would function a lesson to the remainder of the individuals who drive whereas intoxicated. “No less than the“ stars ”will drive much less drunks now. Sadly, this won’t be sufficient for officers and high managers to assume too, ”- complained on Twitter OlegCorso.

Associated supplies

Customers additionally observed that if the actor reacted otherwise to the proceedings in court docket, then the time period of imprisonment might be shorter. “He threw himself an additional three years along with his loopy habits”, – wrote SolotinaTaty. By opinion Mynamemac, Efremov took an odd lawyer, and personally “carried some utter nonsense.”

There have been additionally those that thought of the sentence too harsh. So, the person lidaglushko1 wrotethat that is the incorrect determination. “There are quite a lot of accidents with a deadly finish and drunk – nobody has such sentences!” – she was indignant. Consumer with nickname tanos17252914 named the choice of the court docket is a “shame”. He believes that on this approach “the nice actor was put in a cage, as if some type of cattle.”

Some customers countedthat Efremov won’t spend your complete time period within the colony, however can be launched earlier on parole. By opinion asocialbutkind, the case can be reviewed “when the noise subsides,” and the artist can be launched earlier for good habits.

The deadly site visitors accident occurred on the night of June 8 on the Backyard Ring within the heart of Moscow. Efremov, being intoxicated whereas driving his automotive, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a van. The truck driver, Sergei Zakharov, died on the morning of June 9 from accidents sustained on the time of the collision.

In the course of the announcement of the decision on the morning of September 8 within the Presnensky Court docket of Moscow, Efremov was discovered responsible below paragraph “a” of half 4 of article 264 (“Violation of the site visitors guidelines by an individual driving a automotive, dedicated in a state of intoxication, ensuing within the demise of an individual by negligence”) of the Felony Code Russia.

The minimal punishment below this text is 5 years, and the utmost – 12. In the course of the investigation, the artist was below home arrest. On the final court docket session, Efremov pleaded responsible to a deadly accident.