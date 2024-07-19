The world has turned upside down, it is the technological Apocalypse that stopped airports, banks and several important companies in the world and all because of the blue screen of death that affected millions of Windows users around the world.

If you don’t have problems with this, it’s because you’re really lucky, you use Mac, Linux or you just didn’t think of upgrading to Windows.

This whole issue was caused by a software update by the cybersecurity firm called Crowdstrike.

This company is the one that is called in when there are cyber attacks and an update in their software was the one that caused the Windows operating system to go to hell. Crowdstrike works with 25 thousand companies around the world, so imagine the chances of their software being installed on a computer.

To give you an idea, there are airlines that are issuing tickets with everything written on them, no digital readers. There is a real collapse at the airports. Now, with all this, as a solution, people online decide that the best thing to do is to make some quality money.

The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today 😅 pic.twitter.com/xsdnq1Pgjr — Akshay Kothari (@akothari) July 19, 2024

The best memes about the Windows crash due to a cybersecurity update

Any hardcore computer enthusiast will tell you that your best bet is to bring a Mac or Linux for a computer. The problem is that the gaming scene on these platforms isn’t that big, however, they are much more secure than their Windows counterparts – though they do suffer with drivers.

Now, today we remind you with these memes what it means to be suffering right now for having Windows installed and also dealing with the problem caused by a third party.

Here’s how one user thinks Microsoft is handling this massive Windows crash.

Remember the Word clip? Well, it’s back in the meme of the dog saying “this is fine,” referring to the situation facing Microsoft’s operating system.

SpongeBob couldn’t be missing among so many memes

You will have to listen to the following meme several times…

Felipe Ángeles International Airport does not suffer from this because they use Google Spreadsheets.

Here we find a great finish:

And well, the Simpsons always have a dialogue for this kind of situations:

What did you think of the memes? Do you think we should be using Linux instead?