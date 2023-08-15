After signing with Al-Hilal, the Brazilian becomes the second highest paid player in the world after Ronaldo. And it’s not just about money

Adrian Seu

A nabob’s life far beyond imagination. This is what awaits Neymar in Saudi Arabia, with all due respect to those who believe that the Brazilian has chosen a “golden retirement” at the age of 31, giving up prestige and competitiveness. After signing the contract with Al-Hilal, which arrived in the night, the appellation of menino de ouro that accompanies him since the explosion in Santos still a minor becomes a reality, on the basis of a salary and benefits ranging from a thousand and one nights. The figures and conditions snatched from the Brazilian for the next two years leave one stunned, so much so that he is made the new “sheikh” of Arabia.

rain of money — Accurately quantifying “O Ney’s” earnings over the next two seasons becomes a tough task even with a calculator in hand. Between a fixed and variable basis, the bank account of the former PSG (which will be officially presented on Wednesday 16 August) will grow exponentially, reaching peaks that only Cristiano Ronaldo has reached to date. Al-Hilal will guarantee him an engagement lower only than the one the Portuguese boasts in Al-Nassr: to be exact, Neymar will receive a minimum of 80 million euros a year, with the possibility of easily doubling the amount thanks to bonuses, rewards for achievements (team and personal) and rich commercial deals. Put simply, the green-gold star will take home something like 320 million euros for the next 24 months. But not only. See also Egan Bernal: this is how the mural was vandalized by political comments in Zipaquirá

rewards, benefits and… — The Saudis went above and beyond to convince the Brazilian to move to the desert, where he will be the companion of the former Lazio Milinkovic Savic, the Portuguese Ruben Neves and the former Napoli Koulibaly. To the astronomical figure mentioned above, including bonuses of 80,000 euros for each victory, a good 500,000 euros will in fact be added for each post on Instagram aimed at promoting the Saudi championship. Then there are the guaranteed privileges and advantages, including a private plane to be used without any limitations, an estate of over one thousand square meters with a private park, service personnel available 24 hours a day, three personal chefs on permanent duty, private chauffeurs , and – according to unconfirmed rumors – even a small zoo with exotic animals. Not only Neymar will benefit from all this, but also the family and friends who intend to visit him, with the guarantee of being able to lead a life without any limitations (provided that this is done with due discretion). See also Lorenzo: “Rossi was spying on my training. It was he who said no to Stoner "

privileges and more — The Saudi government has also granted the Brazilian an exception hitherto recognized only to Cristiano Ronaldo, namely the possibility of living under the same roof with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi even though they have not yet married. But there are those who swear that all this is only a part of what Neymar promised to leave Europe and move among camels, also because all the details relating to the commercial and advertising agreements stipulated with the Riyadh government remain confidential. A golden life in the true sense of the word, the one that awaits the Brazilian in Arabia, where it will be enough for him to “rub the lamp” to get anything and fulfill every wish.