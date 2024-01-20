The largest number of users of the social network Odnoklassniki (OK) visited Moscow during the New Year holidays – from December 30 to January 8. Izvestia reviewed the results of the study on January 20.

After the capital, in terms of the number of mentions on the pages and in the Hobbies service, comes the city of Sochi. In third place are various cities of the Golden Ring of Russia.

OC representatives noted that the top 10 destinations also included St. Petersburg and Irkutsk, where residents of the country came or flew in mainly to relax on Lake Baikal. Dagestan, cities and regions of the Far East (Kamchatka, Sakhalin, Kuril Islands), Altai, the Kola Peninsula (Murmansk, Teriberka) and the Tyumen region (Tyumen, Tobolsk) were also popular among Russians.

The Odnoklassniki social network analyzed that users preferred not only cultural programs and sightseeing, but also active recreation, such as skiing.

It is noted that more than 100 thousand publications were studied. OK took into account the content of only those users who turned on geolocation in their settings and during the study period left the city where they permanently reside, which can be specified in their profile settings.

Earlier, on January 10, Izvestia got acquainted with the results of a study by the insurance company Rosgosstrakh and the travel search and booking service Travelata.ru on the most popular New Year's destinations among Russians. These included Egypt (25%), regions of the Russian Federation (22%), UAE (14%), Turkey (13%) and Thailand (11%). Also among Russian destinations, St. Petersburg is the leader. The top 3 destinations also included the resorts of Greater Sochi and Krasnaya Polyana.