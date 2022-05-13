Mexico. Stunned have been users on social networks after looking at what Laura Bozzo’s face actually looks like, this after exhibiting it in the reality show La casa de los celebrities 2, where she participates.

Social networks explode when knowing the real face of Laura Bozzo, since she exhibited herself without a drop of makeup by forgetting that she was surrounded by cameras and recorded at all times.

So it is that Bozzo, host of Que pasa Laura, a program that is currently broadcast on Imagen Televisión, has been captured as many of her followers did not expect to see her: spreading her legs, without makeup and with a drink in hand.

After Laura Bozzo had problems with the authorities a year ago and was wanted by Interpol due to alleged problems with the Treasurywas finally able to solve them and has already reappeared on television with his new program What’s up Lauraalso in the Telemundo reality show The house of the famous 2.

Laura Bozzo is going for the biggest prize of the reality show, since the winner will receive almost four million pesos as a prize, and in the same project are Ivonne Montero, Osvaldo Ríos, Niurka Marcos, Tony Costa, Mayeli Alonso, Brenda Zambrano and Nacho House, among others.