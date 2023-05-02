NY.-The images have caused a real stir on social networks that Karely Ruiz and the Santa Fe Klan have shared, because surely they did not expect that they would cause “so much fuss”.

Many fans of Karely Ruiz and the Santa Fe Klan are pleased with these images, but there are others who disagree with them and express their disagreement on social media.

The singer Santa Fe Klan is criticized for photos said to be intimate with the model Karely Ruiz: “We did not want vulgarities”, write some users, because they seem too much “bold and strong”.

Santa Fe Klan and Karely Ruiz are two of the most important figures currently in social networks and the entertainment industry, since he has established himself with his music and she as a model, especially on OnlyFans, where he has millions of followers.

Karely has already come out to defend herself about the criticism and thinks that she is not interested, because she enjoyed the photo session with the no less famous singer Santa Fe Klan.

In one of the photographs the rapper from Guanajuato appears with Karely in a bed with little clothes and the bust of the model and his hand can also be seen.

Many Internet users say that the Santa Fe Klan does not use this type of publicity, others say that Maya Nazor, her ex-partner, “is better than Karely”; they also remind him that he is the father of a family and must take care of his image.

“Many talk about respecting his ex and son. But where have they seen that the young man is a gentleman??”; “This maya is better”; “What happened old man? You were cool before”; “We all wanted to see a photo of Luka today, not Karely’s vulgar one”, say others on the Internet.