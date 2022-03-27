Quintos, marineras, lemon and ‘solecico’. With these four words the Region of Murcia could be defined. Of course, the Community offers much more, however, any inhabitant of the Region could carry them as a flag to sell to any foreigner who doubts whether to visit it or not.

So much so that, when one of them is missing, some Murcians can feel lost or desperate. This is how they were shown on social networks a couple of days ago, using humor and pulling memes to survive this long episode of rains caused by the Celia storm as best as possible.

This Sunday, between the grayish clouds and the thick haze, some timid rays of sunlight made their way. Twitter users did not miss this hopeful moment and once again filled the networks with memes and comments on such a long-awaited moment.

«’THE SUN HAS GONE OUT’ trend in Spain. This has been the Murcians.”

«Millions of washing machines spinning in Murcia ‘right now’. The sun is out and we don’t know how long it will last.

«Summer time and on top of that, the sun has come out today».

«A ray of sunshine in Murcia after 12 days? Well, everyone to the street, like snails.

«The sun rises in Murcia (not much, let’s not get excited). The proximity of Holy Week and the Spring Festival is beginning to be felt.

«Has the sun risen in Murcia????!!».

Of course, the glory did not last long. We will still have to wait a few days to feel the spring weather typical of the Region of Murcia. It won’t be until next Thursday when the rains give a truce and the sun shines again.