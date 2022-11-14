Minister defends debate on media regulation, praises Temer and says that, despite being attacked, “democracy survived”

The minister and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, said this Monday (14.Nov.2022) that disinformation, hate speech and prejudice on social media corrode democracy. He made the statement at the 1st edition of the “Lide Brazil Conference”, at the HCNY (Harvard Club of New York), in New York, in the United States.

“NoIt is not possible for social networks to be no man’s land. It is not possible for digital militias to attack with impunity without accountability within the traditional and historical binomial of freedom of expression: freedom with responsibility”, told businessmen, monetary authorities, representatives of class entities, public and private managers.

The STF minister said that attacks on the Judiciary are the target of digital militias in several countries. He stated that, in some of them, judges were co-opted and impeached and Cortes had the number of members changed.

“In Brazil, the Judiciary was not co-opted, it was not increased, it was an insurmountable barrier to any arbitrariness, any attack on democracy and any attack on freedom.🇧🇷 The Judiciary acted, under the command of the STF, precisely so that we could reach the eve of the end of the year with Brazil’s democracy guaranteed”.

According to Moraes, the 🇧🇷Democracy was attacked, disrespected, debased, but it survived.

The president of the TSE praised former president Michel Temer (MDB) in his speech. The emedebista gave the opening speech of the event in New York.

“President Michel Temer, Your Excellency’s presidency has been short. Brazil deserved more.” declared Moraes.

LIDE BRAZIL CONFERENCE

Grupo Lide (Líderes Empresariais) holds this Monday (14.Nov.2022) the 1st edition of the “Lide Brazil Conference”, at HCNY (Harvard Club of New York) in New York, United States.

The purpose of the event is to debate respect for freedom, democracy and the economy of Brazil from 2023.

On this 1st day of the Lide Brazil Conference, ministers from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the TCU (Union Audit Court), as well as monetary authorities, representatives of class entities, public managers and private companies and more than 260 entrepreneurs.

All speakers warned of attacks on democracy and called for respect for the Constitution and the Democratic Rule of Law. At least 4 guests were attacked by Bolsonarista protesters in New York.

On Sunday (Nov. 13), 1 day before the event, the minister of the STF and president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, was cursed by Brazilians. He was approached in 2 moments: inside a restaurant and later, when leaving the establishment.

Ministers Gilmar and Lewandowski were also cursed as they left the hotel. Barroso was approached by a Brazilian woman and replied: “Don’t be rude.”

The event will also have a 2nd day of debate on Tuesday (15.nov), from 10 am to 2 pm, with the panel “Brazil’s Economy from 2023”🇧🇷 In the 2 days, the mediation will be carried out by Grupo Globo journalist Merval Pereira.

Lide’s president, businessman João Doria Neto, says that the event consolidates the group’s role in setting the national agenda of socioeconomic priorities and contributing to the credibility of the country’s image abroad.

“We are bringing, in an innovative way, to the US, important and respected leaders from different sectors and powers. Certainly, the result of the discussions will bring important reflections on Brazil’s priorities from 2023 onwards, as well as raising the perception of Brazil’s socioeconomic scenario abroad.”