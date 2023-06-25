in the middle of the discussions of the social networks at present, we must return to his explanation. Umberto Eco He managed to describe, classify and explain them masterfully. In a press conference, in June 2015, after receiving an Honoris Causa Doctorate in Turin, Umberto Eco He first said: “Television has promoted the village idiot, with respect to which the viewer felt superior. The drama of the Internet is that it has promoted the village idiot to bearer of the truth. To later conclude with his sentence on social networks: “Social media gives legions of idiots the right to speak (“imbecilli” in Italian) who first spoke only in the bar after a glass of wine, without harming the community. They were quickly silenced, whereas now, they have the same right to speak as a Nobel laureate. It is the invasion of the idiots.” (Readings, THE DEBATE13/Sep/2015).

Before this galloping invasion, and already eight years after Umberto Eco’s explanation of social networks and their legion, in 2014, a dialogue was published here between a economist and a philosopher. That memory goes, today that social networks are in practically every social action: economy, politics, family and personal relationships, health, food, in short, where to turn. Readings, THE DEBATE, 17/Aug/14:

From economist to philosopher

Uncertainty is really tough. For example, there is the economic situation, with its constant ups and downs. This and other cases lead to some questions: How to build a comfortable future without uncertainty? I ask you, it will not be that it is a question that needs a philosophical vision. Beyond the childishness of economic variables, how to reach comfort without uncertainty?

Considering that uncertainty is inherent to being, then, how to delimit it? Marx discovered that everything starts with original accumulation (dripping blood), the rest is pure demagogy. So is it a matter of risking your skin or renting it dixit Marx? And if not, what is the alternative, if there is no inheritance and the goddess luck has not placed a treasure in the way? Over the years these questions fill up a lot of space on the existential hard drive. What do you think?

From philosopher to economist

Ancient Greek philosophy would say that you are in a position to lower your uncertainty: wanting only what is necessary. That is, lowering your level of spending. But hey, you may not like that answer.

Refering to economyContrary to what happened after World War II, now Mexico and the world are in a period of readjustment. The United States no longer clearly controls the world, there is a lot of disorder. China and Russia can invade territories any day (Russia is already doing it), the Japanese are rearming and the Arab world is going to the Middle Ages, the economy of Europe and the USA have not finished leaving today. The question is whether the reforms in Mexico can trigger investment and development in this country.

For the rest, there are these lines about the life of the French philosopher, Michel Onfray: “At the age of 28, he came close to death with a heart attack. A few years later, he contracted an infection in Mauritania, causing a stroke that prevents him from writing and causes a new heart attack a few days later (tako-tsubo syndrome). On August 8, 2013, his partner, Marie-Claude Ruel, died of the consequences of breast cancer, after 13 years of illness ”.

From economist to philosopher

So what is necessary? You say, lower consumption. Definitely. Until where? Following the ancient Greeks, what will happen to the accumulated well-being? Is inheritance left to others? Or is everything consumed from a consumption level for the remaining years? Is that the philosophical option of the ancient Greeks: sit and wait for the end? Because of what you sent me from Onfray there is little room for prediction, even with his neo-hedonism.

Paragraphs: From today accompanying the children

After this dialogue and Eco’s definition of social networks, there is nothing left but to continue insisting on minors to read, each one to write what is still missing, to be with the beings who share a dignity of interest. But, above all and to the extent possible, today, every day, continue with the accompaniment of the children. That is a treasure that remains forever. That alone is forever. Besides, they must then leave.

