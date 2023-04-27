In Asturias we have a hero and it is not Pelayo, but the 112 room manager who during a storm had an extraordinary dialogue with seven reckless twenty-somethings trapped in the Angliru. “We are already majorinos” he responded to his whimsical demands. In beach shoes and shirts, like good weekenders, and after having ignored all the alerts, they demanded to be rescued. ipso facto. Faced with the admonitions of the professional, they argued that they had climbed in a 4×4 “with blocks and everything”, “yes, yes, 4×4 sixteen” was the celebrated response of our protagonist. Although the people celebrated his joke, he received a reprimand, more than for his performance, which was impeccable, for a language, let’s say, casual, that delighted social networks. With as much ignorance of mountain equipment as of the effect Boomerangthe “elderinos del Angliru” posted the video on YouTube to denounce the alleged mockery and mockery of 112, thus earning the support of half the country.

It was not the protagonist, but one of his victims who made public the feat of another contemporary heroine, because in the absence of a good Homer it is Tik Tok. “Either you drink less or you shut up sooner”, the phrase with which the Barcelona bus driver admonished a drunk and missing passenger deserves to be printed on T-shirts and featured on the frontispiece of all bars. He dictates common sense that perhaps the sensible thing to do would have been to call the competent authority, but that would have deprived us of dialogues that seem to come from the most inspired script by Miguel Albaladejo.

That some people are surprised by the weariness of these everyday heroes confirms how necessary a few months of working with the public would be for everyone, both so that we are less surprised by the nonsense that happens and so that we marvel at the small miracle that it is that we are still alive.

