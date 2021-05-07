Abu Dhabi Police have warned parents about the danger of their children buying fireworks from some electronic social media platforms, which try to exploit children and adolescents by providing fireworks at low prices, explaining that fireworks have their beginning as entertainment and their end is tragic, and may amount to damage to the eyes, loss of vision, and house fires.

She called on families to pay attention to what might harm their children from fireworks during the celebration of the joy of Eid Al-Fitr, and warned of the dangers of illegal buying and selling on various occasions. She warned about the dangers of practicing fireworks, the gases emitted from them, and the harmful substances they carry that affect the respiratory system, explaining that they pose a danger to their young users and affect those in the vicinity of their use because they may cause burns and various deformations that lead to permanent or temporary disabilities. Property as a result of the fires it causes when ignited.

She appealed to the parents of the necessity to cooperate and respond to awareness-raising guidelines, and to report entities that promote materials that harm community members, given that these games pose a real danger, advising parents to follow their children and deter them from using fireworks.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

