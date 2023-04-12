Residents of the country monitored the spread of websites and anonymous accounts on social media, promoting and selling fireworks and firecrackers, or what is known locally as “shalaq”, a few days before the blessed Eid Al-Fitr.

The advertisements spread, notifying the early arrival of the Eid holiday, and innovative pictures in the packaging of fireworks, and in the form of gifts to attract young children, while promoting the advantages of selling at attractive prices, and free delivery to customers.

Fireworks have caused the injury of a number of children and young people in various accidents in the country during the past years, while the police have seized large quantities of them, as part of their efforts to protect members of society from their danger.

He informed the members of «Emirates Today» that «the promotion of fireworks is done through unknown accounts and websites, as Marjoun conceals their identity, and they do not have telephone contact numbers, for fear of legal accountability, and they are contacted privately, through communication sites and programs. Social”, noting that the promoters provide a delivery service to the customer, according to the agreement on the quantity.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned against exploiting Eid Al-Fitr to promote and buy fireworks, as it causes great risks, especially for children who buy them on Eid days.

Assistant Nadia Al-Barq, from Abu Dhabi Police, said that parents should not only monitor children, but also stop them from using fireworks, calling for tighter control over children, preventing them from buying fireworks and firecrackers, and not using them, as it leads to physical damage such as burns and deformities. permanent, causing inconvenience and panic to the population, the sick and the elderly.

Abu Dhabi Police urged parents to tighten control over children who buy them to avoid accidents that affect young children and those in the vicinity of their use, as they may cause burns and various deformities that often lead to permanent or temporary disabilities, as well as property damage due to the fires they cause when its ignition.

And she called on the public, upon knowing the sellers of fireworks, or any information about them, not to hesitate to call the emergency phone 999 or the Aman service, which deals with the report or complaint in strict confidentiality at the toll-free number 8002626.

It is worth noting that the federal law regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and hazardous materials stipulates that “explosives are a chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that interact with each other when exposed to certain factors, such as an energizing force in the production of pressure and heat, and lead to impact or damage.” surrounding area, including fireworks.

Legal penalties

Article 3 of the law stipulates that: “It is not permissible to acquire, possess, possess, carry, import, export, re-export, transit, phase shipment, trade, manufacture, repair, transfer or dispose of explosives in any way whatsoever, unless After obtaining a license or permit to do so from the licensing authority or the concerned authority.

Article No. 54 stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who trades, imports, exports, manufactures or brings them into the country without a license.

Fireworks hazards

Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers of fireworks during the celebration of the holidays, explaining that its beginning is entertainment and its end is tragic, which may lead to eye damage, blindness and house fires.

She called on parents to pay attention to the danger of their children buying fireworks from some social networking sites, which are trying to exploit children and adolescents by providing fireworks at low prices.