The social network X stopped working again in Brazil on Thursday, after the court ordered it to stop providing cybersecurity services which allowed it to avoid its suspension in the country, the internet providers’ union said.

“Just before 4:00 p.m., X himself stopped using Cloudflare’s service,” so the platform “is blocked,” Basílio Rodriguez Perez, a counselor at the Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (Abrint), told AFP.

AFP has noted that the social network is once again inaccessible on users’ phones after it was widely operational again on Wednesday.

On August 17, X announced through its platform the closure of its office in Brazil.

A Supreme Court judge ordered Elon Musk’s platform to block new access to its application. X must “immediately suspend the use of its new accesses (…) under penalty of a daily fine of 5 million reais” (USD 913,000), according to the court order by magistrate Alexandre de Moraes.

The judge also ordered the Brazilian telecommunications agency Anatel to take all necessary measures to reinstate the blocking of X.

Moraes ordered the suspension of the social network on August 30 in Brazil for violating court orders to remove accounts accused of disinformation and to appoint a legal representative in the country.

Angry at the decision, Musk accused the judge of being an “evil dictator.”

The network has become partially accessible again thanks to an update to its application that has made it more difficult to identify its IP addresses.

X said the reset was an “unintended” consequence of a server change and was “temporary.”

But Anatel declared otherwise. According to the agency, the social network X demonstrated its “deliberate intention to evade the Supreme Court’s order.”

Federal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes

According to the internet providers, X accessed Cloudflare services, which allow companies to constantly change IP addresses, rather than having specific addresses.

In the early hours of Wednesday, as the app was automatically updated on millions of phones, Musk wrote on his X account: “Magic, when sufficiently advanced, is indistinguishable from technology,” a message interpreted as a “provocation” by the Brazilian press.

The malicious, unlawful and persistent resistance of platform X in complying with court orders was directly confessed by its largest shareholder

In his decision, Moraes presented Musk’s message as proof of his intentions.

The “malicious, unlawful and persistent resistance of the X platform in complying with court orders was directly confessed by its largest shareholder, Elon Musk, in the publication” of that tweet, the judge said.

He also urged X to appoint a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours.

The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday requested an investigation into users who took advantage of the social network’s blocking loophole on Wednesday. to promote attacks on the Supreme Court.

By blocking X in August, Moraes warned Brazil’s 22 million users that anyone who violates the order by accessing the platform through “subterfuges” such as virtual private networks (VPNs) could face daily fines of 50,000 reais, or about $9,000.