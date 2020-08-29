The social network “Vkontakte” has published statistics on blocking according to the new norms of the platform, which relate to the fight against calls to persecute or humiliate people, the so-called hate speech. The data was presented by the press service of the social network in the official blog of the company on Friday 28 August.

Over the past week, 142 communities have been blocked under the new rules. The press service of the social network spoke about the main myths that are associated with the introduced norms. This is not about careless words or expressions of disapproval towards certain citizens, but about calls for destruction, bullying or physical violence.

“We do not ban for the use of offensive words in speech. If a person uses them, expressing an opinion, this is not hate speech and not a reason for a ban, ”the company representatives specified.

The social network blocks those who systematically post offensive content or incitement to violence. At the same time, initially, community administrators are invited to remove offensive content on their own, but if the instructions are not followed, the groups are banned.

Also, “Vkontakte” was told that they block not those users who participate in groups, polls or like posts on similar topics, but only those who create this content and devote the entire page or community to bullying.

Personal messages of users of the social network for offensive statements are not viewed, in the social network they added that they do not have access to them. However, upon receiving a complaint about a message, the moderators will be able to see and review it.

“VKontakte does not“ drown ”for some ideas, we provide a platform for communication and discussion. But we will not allow profiles or communities to be used to bully or glorify violence. It doesn’t matter who exactly spreads hostile statements – men, women, supporters or opponents of something – Hatespeech has no place on our platform, ”the press service concluded.

In July, the VKontakte social network introduced the function of recognizing indecent gestures in videos. It is assumed that if someone makes an indecent gesture in the clip, it will be smeared with a black rectangle.