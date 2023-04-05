The Koo App is going against the grain of Twitter and promised lifetime verification for personalities. After Elon Musk’s network began to demand the verification stamp paid at R$ 42, Koo stated that he will give a yellow tick to profiles that meet the criteria published on its website. Since day 1, when the Twitter seal started to be paid, personalities declared that they will not pay for the service.

Free lifetime verification will be available to all personalities and content creators worldwide to avoid impersonation on the platform. Furthermore, the network created in India already allows users to easily migrate their tweets and find their Twitter followers on the platform.

The network was created in 2019 by Indians Mayank Bidawatka and Aprameya Radhakrishna. Since the last Twitter controversies under Musk’s tenure, Koo has risen to prominence with the potential to become Twitter’s biggest rival. See the statement of one of them:

“We are a merit-based platform and pride ourselves on our platform’s transparent methodology that recognizes and celebrates imminence without a price tag. The Koo Eminence Tick is a symbol of prestige that cannot be bought and we are committed to safeguarding this digital right for all outstanding personalities,” said Bidawatka.

To request the verification mark, users can visit the Koo website and follow the process on how to verify or write directly to [email protected]