A group of protesters from social movements got on the Buenos Aires-La Plata highway on Thursday afternoon with the aim of marching all morning towards the Buenos Aires capital to deliver you a series of orders to Governor Axel Kicillof.

Despite the fact that the Government is already heavily guarded by the Buenos Aires Police, it is expected that the caravan of militants of the Popular Dignity Movement will arrive in La Plata on Friday at noon.

The petition that will be delivered to Kicillof is entitled “Ten measures to put on its feet and reactivate the Province with work and production.”

The march, which will extend for 60 kilometers, is escorted by a significant police presence. At 00:30 on Friday the caravan was already at the height of Sarandí, in the Avellaneda district.

“We will walk the 60 kilometers that separate the City of Buenos Aires from La Plata, with our proposals for economic reactivation in the largest province of the country, with work, production and sovereignty,” said Laura Bitto, leader of the organization. And he added that the march will be held as part of the “claim of a social and popular parity.”

The protesters will leave their petition at the door of the government of the province of Buenos Aires. As announced by its leaders, the Popular Dignity Movement wants rebuild the sovereignty of the country, and propose that one of the key aspects is rebuild the country’s rail network with public control over ports and rivers.

They also ask public works of water, electricity and sanitation, and connectivity in the hands of cooperatives as part of a plan to urbanize popular neighborhoods of the entire province of Buenos Aires. The social group ensures that sovereignty is to recover strategic sectors for the common good.

In addition, they will ask Kicillof for a land survey with delivery of lots and services, and also land for the construction of houses and food production, and the creation of popular marketing circuits.