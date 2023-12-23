Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/23/2023 – 14:47

Hundreds of homeless people had a different lunch this Saturday (23) in the capital of São Paulo. Several entities came together to offer a Christmas dinner for people in vulnerable situations in the Mooca region, in the east zone of São Paulo. A table with around 250 seats offered sirloin, rice with vegetables, mashed potatoes and farofa, accompanied by grape juice. For dessert, panettone and chocolate cake.

The action is part of the National Day of Solidarity Against Poverty and Hunger, which brings together several popular organizations, such as the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT), the World March of Women (MMM ). In São Paulo, this Saturday's mobilization was organized by SP Invisível and the parish of São Miguel Arcanjo, owned by Father Júlio Lancellotti.

Journey

Started in November and present in 20 states, the journey ranges from distributing meals from popular solidarity kitchens, distributing food, donating blood, supporting access to social assistance services on the gov.br portal, issuing documents , regularizing registration with CadÚnico, and negotiating debts in the Desenrola Brasil program.

“We are here not just to deliver food. We are here to serve people. And serving people means looking them in the eye, telling them how important they are. We look at everyone there and say, look, this party is for you”, said the creator of the non-governmental organization (NGO), André Soler.

Despite the strong heat in the place, the demand for the meal was intense. Even with 250 seats available, a small queue formed. After having lunch, Antonio Mariano, 54, took pieces of panettone with him to eat later. “I just have to thank you. The food was very good. Now I’m going to bring some dessert to my friends and myself,” he said.