The movements in favor of the homeless population will have representation in the Intersectoral Committee for Accompaniment and Monitoring of the National Policy for the Homeless Population (CIAMP-Rua). The committee, installed in 2009, is coordinated by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC). The expansion of civil society participation, now with 11 members, was authorized by Decree nº 11.472, published in the Official Gazette (DOU) of Thursday (6).

From the decree, the composition of the committee must also observe gender and ethnic-racial parity. Therefore, it is mandatory to indicate at least one woman and a self-declared black, brown or indigenous person, between holder and alternate. The new rule applies to all bodies, entities and social movements participating in CIAMP-Rua.

The current legislation revokes Decree No. 9,894/2019, which, at the time, reduced the number of civil society representatives on the committee. The National Secretary for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights of the MDHC, Isadora Brandão, celebrates the strengthening of the policy. “These changes are an important step forward in guaranteeing participation and social control in the monitoring of public policies for the homeless population and guarantee the necessary role of this group in this process”.

The founder and executive director of Associação BSB Invisível, Marie Baqui, considers the change in representation a step forward. “It is these people, responsible for organizations that deal personally with the population in a situation of social vulnerability, who understand what the main complaints are, the main faults. Due to discrimination and prejudice against the street population, it is we – civil society organizations – who are often heard. Because if these people alone were to fight and plead for voice, they would not have it”.