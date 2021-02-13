Volunteers from social organizations Evita Movement, Standing Neighborhoods and the Classist and Combative Current (CCC) yesterday surveyed the values ​​of the products that make up the Care Prices program of the Ministry of Commerce in hypermarkets Y supermarkets from all over the country, said these groups.

The task is part of the campaign “Community Organization for Argentine Reconstruction” that these social movements implement and that has as “main axes to reinforce care and prevention against Covid, strengthen vaccination, return to school and prevent gender violence”, and now “price control” has been added.

Social organizations of the movement Evita Somos Barrios Pie cap in a day control prices taken care of in a Coto of the district of Pompeya

The initiative gained momentum hours after Indec published the inflation figure for January, 4%.

“We have a huge concern for the increased food and there is a very high demand in the popular neighborhoods. For this reason, we go out to check that the prices are met and in the event that they are not met, report them to the Secretary of Commerce. Until we get out of the pandemic, we need a lot of responsibility from all sectors, ”said the leader of the Evita Movement Gildo Onorato through a statement.

During the week, several social organizations, including the Evita Movement, Barrios de Pie and the Classist and Combative Current (CCC) announced that they will control in supermarkets the fulfillment of the Care Prices plan and the agreements reached by the cuts of meat.

They said that there would be more than 20,000 militants who would be at the door of 1,000 hypermarkets checking that the price agreement is fulfilled. The Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, clarified that “price control is a task carried out by the Secretary of Commerce”, and that social organizations “collaborate” in this task.

Social organizations came out to review prices today

For its part, the Secretary of Commerce came out during the week to survey prices and closed 22 businesses due to non-compliance in recent days. Also after it was known that January inflation, for the second consecutive month, was 4%.