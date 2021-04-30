A day after the Government’s message to the picketers that they would not allow “mobilizations that enter the City en bloc”, amidst the restrictions due to the coronavirus, the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, clarified this Friday that “it is not to please repress “.

The official said that, in the current pandemic context, she does not agree with “Generate repression just for the fact that there is a mobilization.”

“We are not in favor of repressing because there is the right (to protest). There is a fine line between the guarantee and the neglect of health that these mobilizations generate. We try to approach each other through conversation and with the presence of the police,” he said in dialogue. with Futurock.

In any case, he clarified that there will be police intervention if “there is a breakdown of the public or private structure” and gave as an example “on April 17 at the Casa Rosada, there was a violent mobilization.”

“We are not going to allow mobilizations that enter the City en bloc. There are situations of irresponsibility”, had been the warning of the Secretary of Federal Articulation of the Ministry of Security, Gabriel Fuks, after a chaotic week of marches and protests.

Sabina Frederic participating in the first round of vaccination of the health personnel of the Churruca Hospital. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

This Friday, the day began tense with protests by self-summoned drivers in income to the City of Buenos Aires and in access points in the north, west and south. In Acceso Oeste, at the height of Moreno’s party, a large group of line 60 “passed over” the troops, who did not even try to resist.

Frederic indicated that “the right to mobilization and public demand must be guaranteed,” but he asked “social organizations and those who usually demonstrate to do so respecting the measures of care and that they are not concentrations like the ones we saw in the last weeks”.

In that sense, he considered that “Organizations do not have the need to show all the people they mobilize”. And he argued: “With there being 50 … Few people, well away and for a short time. That is already a public expression of discontent. It is not necessary (more) In this scenario it will probably take a while“.

“For that we do many things that are not visible, some have results, others do not. Which is to try to contain the conflict before it occurs with multiple conversations with leaders and the ministries of Development, Labor, Transportation …”, explained the minister.

Frederic concluded that “once the mobilization takes place, the jurisdiction is the City” so that from his ministry they try to “not access, either through the train or the steps that we control.”

Self-summoned drivers protest in the Western Access. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

In the middle of the second wave, the growing social demands that in recent days led to marches and cuts in the city they represent a problem for the Alberto Fernández administration, which is faced with the dilemma implied by the need to prioritize health care.

The intention of the Government at the beginning of April, when the president ordered the first measures, was to agree to a “truce” with social movements to avoid demonstrations. However, beyond the reinforcement in food matters ordered by the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, the protests multiplied in the face of the economic crisis.

Meanwhile the demonstrations with hundreds or even thousands of people, without distancing and in many cases without masks, are repeated every day. And that warning (“To me, the rebellion no”) that the head of state launched when he announced the scope of his DNU today seems untimely and limited exclusively to compliance with the business hours imposed on the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

JPE