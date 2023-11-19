Social mobility | A doctor Earns better if you are a child of a doctor – Children of well-off people have a boost in their parents’ professions

“They certainly have more social networks and other resources than those who grew up in other types of families,” the researcher sums up.

Multi the young person continues in their parents’ profession, and among doctors and lawyers, for example, it is more common in Finland to follow the path indicated by mother or father.

It is easy to understand that a prestigious profession runs in the family. Why not continue in the same profession if it generates income and appreciation?

Made fresh, with Dutch ingredients research according to which the inheritance of the profession is stronger at the upper end of the income distribution.

Among the top ten percent of earners, the probability of inheritance begins to increase sharply and peaks among the top one percent of earners.

In Finland, the median income of a doctor easily reaches the top 10% and, especially in the private sector, the top 10%.

The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, focuses especially on doctors, for whom inheritance of the profession is no less than ten times as common as for others on average.

“ The probability of inheriting a profession increases, for example, when the father or mother is an artist, economist or business scientist, lawyer or farmer.

I start there are big differences between them. In the Dutch data, the probability of choosing the IT field did not increase at all when one of the parents was in the field.

In the fields of finance and the humanities, the parents’ model does not seem to have much of an effect on the offspring’s career aspirations either.

On the other hand, the probability of inheriting a profession increases, for example, when the father or mother is an artist, economist or business scientist, lawyer or farmer. It is even more difficult for the children of doctors to apply to their parents’ field.

The family doctors who carry on the tradition also benefit from their background. In a Dutch study, they earned 23 percent more than their colleagues whose parents had trained in some other field.

When all occupations considered were taken into account, the average benefit of continuing in the parent’s field was small. The income was only 2.5 percent better than those whose parents were in some other field.

Are you doctors who carry on the family tradition, better in their profession, if they once reach a better income?

It doesn’t seem like it, concludes the economist who conducted the study Maria Venturawho is doing his PhD at the London School of Economics.

Based on the research, children from medical families do not get better grades than those from other types of families.

The better financial success of the members of medical families may be explained by the favoritism of relatives, nepotism, instead of the transfer of skills.

Parents in the same field can help in finding a job either through their networks or in their own companies.

Based on tax data, Ventura discovered that doctors who follow in their parents’ footsteps have more often worked in their parents’ company as a family member or as a paid employee.

“This suggests that nepotism plays a role in improving the incomes of dynastic physicians,” Ventura writes.

“ “Those whose parents were both doctors were most likely to get into medicine.”

In the phenomenon however, there may be country-specific differences. Mixed in Sweden that in Denmark conducted studies that have not yet been peer-reviewed also show that graduates of the medical family earn better as doctors than their colleagues.

In Denmark, the advantage is six percent, but it is only visible for self-employed doctors.

However, there is no evidence that the advantage is due to parents arranging work for their offspring through their relationships.

It is possible that the children of doctors adopt skills or goals from their families that will help them succeed as self-employed people.

in Finland it has not been determined whether the children of doctors get a special benefit from their background in their career as a doctor.

“Based on previous studies and theories about the inheritance of capital, one can think that they will benefit,” says a researcher at the University of Turku Hanna Nori.

“They certainly have more social networks and other resources than those who grew up in other types of families.”

Nori has just published an assistant professor at the University of Jyväskylä Mira Kalalahten with research for applying to medical studies in 2016.

“Those whose parents were both doctors were most likely to get into medicine. They had a clear advantage from their parents’ background,” says Nori.

However, if only one of the parents was a doctor, the probability of admission did not increase compared to those whose parents had some other university education.

In medicine social exclusion is most strongly associated with higher education.

“It stands out from other higher education fields and professions. The parents of those who made it to medical education are the most highly educated of all.”