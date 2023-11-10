Minister states that the government will monitor the remaining money, which can be transferred to other ministries if necessary

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, said this Friday (November 9, 2023) that, on average, 75% of the money allocated to the government’s social ministries had already been used by October. He also stated that the PT administration will monitor the remaining funds, which can be transferred to other ministries if necessary.

The minister gave the statement to journalists after the president’s meeting Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with representatives from government social ministries.

“Each person made their report, their assessment of what they did during the year and what is planned for December and the 1st half of 2024 […] We also took stock of budget execution, 75% of the amounts allocated to social ministries, on average, were committed by October”he stated.

Here are the participants in this 6th ministerial meeting:

This report was produced by journalism intern Gabriela Boechat under the supervision of assistant editor Victor Schneider.