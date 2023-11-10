Minister states that the government will monitor the remaining money, which can be transferred to other ministries if necessary
The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, said this Friday (November 9, 2023) that, on average, 75% of the money allocated to the government’s social ministries had already been used by October. He also stated that the PT administration will monitor the remaining funds, which can be transferred to other ministries if necessary.
The minister gave the statement to journalists after the president’s meeting Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with representatives from government social ministries.
“Each person made their report, their assessment of what they did during the year and what is planned for December and the 1st half of 2024 […] We also took stock of budget execution, 75% of the amounts allocated to social ministries, on average, were committed by October”he stated.
Here are the participants in this 6th ministerial meeting:
- Geraldo Alckmin – vice-president and minister of Industry and Commerce;
- Rui Costa – Minister of the Civil House;
- Alexandre Padilha – Minister of Institutional Relations;
- Paulo Pimenta – Chief Minister of If with (Secretariat of Social Communication);
- Wellington Dias – Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger;
- Marina Silva – Minister of Environment and Climate Change;
- Nísia Trindade – Minister of Health;
- Luiz Marinho – Minister of Labor and Employment;
- Margareth Menezes – Minister of Culture;
- Carlos Lupi – Minister of Social Security;
- André Fufuca – Minister of Sports;
- Paulo Teixeira – Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming; It is
- Izolda Cela – executive secretary of the Ministry of Education.
This report was produced by journalism intern Gabriela Boechat under the supervision of assistant editor Victor Schneider.
