Many doubts on social media surround the new campaign of the Ministry of Transport, led by Salvini, on the topic of road safety: three commercials showing behaviors that can cause accidents, as opposed to safe behaviors. After a brief introduction, the image of each video doubles like a sliding door and on one side of the screen the right behavior appears, while on the other the behavior that leads to the road accident. The problem is that in two of the three videos the passengers sitting in the back seats do not appear to be wearing seat belts in any of the versions and many doubts arise about the passenger sitting in the front seat and the driver. Of the three commercials in the campaign, only one was saved and only because the car is stationary in the images showing responsible behavior.



