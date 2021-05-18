Social media Young people believe that social media expands their worldview, but they want to end bullying – This is what some of the future looks like

According to the survey, young people are optimistic about the future of social media. Hate speech worries, and moderation is needed for the discussion.

Majority (78%) of young people believe that they will use social media more in the future to expand their own worldview, according to a recent report by the Children and Youth Foundation and Tietoevry. About some dream statement.

The survey found out what young people think social media will look like five years from now. More than seven hundred young people aged 15–18 from all over Finland responded to the survey.

According to the report, social media discussion is often seen as an extremist debate, but the majority of young people want to think differently.

58 percent of respondents believe that thanks to social media, people will increasingly understand the opinions and views of others in the future. Still, 14 percent of respondents fear that social media will not increase understanding between different people.

Young people believe in the influence of social media. Three out of four respondents believe that in the future, some will allow young people to have more influence over what they consider to be socially important.

The power of Finland is connected to the self-image of young people. 72 percent of respondents believe that social media will increasingly affect young people’s identities. However, 41% of respondents would not want this to happen.

The influence of social media is also reflected in young people’s view of the power of decorators. 74 percent of respondents think that social media influencers will have a greater impact on young people’s lives.

The majority also thinks social media is becoming more polyphonic. 62 percent of respondents believe that minority voices will stand out better in the future. Only 12 percent believe this will not happen.

Although young people see the future of social media as largely positive, bullying and hate speech arouse fear. The open responses to the survey highlighted concerns that the discriminatory debate on social media would not diminish. Young people hope for an end to bullying.

“There, people would be able to express themselves freely, and no one would be bullied for things like things they can’t influence themselves, such as skin color or appearance,” the 17-year-old respondent describes in the report the social media of dreams.

The question of the amount of Somek bullying divides young people into three camps. More than a third (39 percent) of respondents do not believe that bullying will decrease on social media. Thirty percent of respondents believe bullying will decrease in the future. On the other hand, less than a third (26%) could not take a position on the issue.

Fear of bullying is linked to the need to monitor conversation. 63% of respondents believe that social media moderation will increase. Indeed, more than half of the respondents want more control over the sake conversation, while a good fifth would not like it to increase.

There is also likely to be a demand for securing constructive discussion because the majority (82%) of respondents believe that young people’s use of social media will increase further. However, only a fifth want the time spent in the some to increase.