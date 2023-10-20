Social media | X users threaten to leave their platform – This is Bluesky, which many want to be invited to

Bluesky has recently attracted a lot of attention as a social media platform that requires an invitation to register.

20.10. 20:27

“Is s do you have time to offer a Bluesky invite?”

“A Bluesky code like that would do.”

“Does anyone miss a Bluesky invitation?”

X (formerly Twitter) has been full of such messages in recent days, when Finnish users are looking for an alternative Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s own instant messaging service.

Recently, attention has been particularly drawn to Bluesky, where X users now ask for invitations to get there.

Bluesky is a still-in-development social media platform that is behind the founder and former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey.

The platform is similar in many ways to its competitor X. In Bluesky, users can share short text and image updates, react to other users’ updates and share them.

Bluesky is based on a decentralized system. It would allow users to build their own applications and communities within the platform in the future, The New York Times tells.

However, it is still not easy to access the platform, as an invitation code is required to create a user account. You can get it from another user or by joining the waiting list.

Bluesky by one of the reasons for requiring an invitation is that, by limiting registrations, it is easier to manage, for example, the amount of spam.

to X in comparison, Bluesky’s user numbers are still quite small. Bluesky told last month that he broke the million user mark.

Twitter, on the other hand, had 238 million daily users before Elon Musk bought it, according to the company. Musk has claimed that monthly user numbers have increased to 550 million.

However, Bluesky seems to have attracted new users usually when Musk has told about X-related innovations.

When Musk announced in July that his platform would limit the number of tweets visible to users, traffic to Bluesky’s site rose to a record high. The company had to temporarily suspend user registration because the traffic caused disruptions to the site.

A Bluesky representative said for CNBCthat more than 58,000 people registered as users of the platform during the weekend.

Insider’s by another rush to Bluesky was seen in September, when Musk hinted at the possibility of turning X into a paid service.

This week, X said it will start testing the subscription model in New Zealand and the Philippines.