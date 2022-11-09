Social media | WSJ: Meta to begin massive layoffs Wednesday — Mark Zuckerberg admits he made a mistake

At the end of September, the company had more than 87,000 employees. The newspaper has previously reported that the company is expected to issue departure passes to several thousand employees.

Facebook parent company Meta is starting massive layoffs on Wednesday, said the CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday for the company’s management staff. An American newspaper tells about it The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper has previously reported that the company is expected to issue departure passes to several thousand employees. This is probably the biggest layoffs of the year so far in the technology sector.

This will also be the first time the company undertakes extensive personnel cuts in its 18-year history. According to what he said at the end of September, the company had more than 87,000 employees.

The sources of the Wall Street Journal say that Zuckerberg seemed low-key in Tuesday’s meeting. He had said that he was responsible for the company’s missteps and assessed that his over-the-top optimism had led to excessive hiring of employees.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the director of Meta’s personnel department Lori Goler told the meeting that those who lose their jobs will be offered severance pay equivalent to at least four months’ salary.

Meth according to the Wall Street Journal, the value of the stock has fallen by more than 70 percent this year.

The competition has been tough from the perspective of Meta’s services. Technology companies have been recruiting at a tight pace during the corona pandemic, but now the technology industry is facing the biggest cuts in years.

Last week, Twitter fired about half of its 7,500 employees, although the company has since been reported to be trying to get some of the fired back. Twitter has taken tough cost-saving measures for its new owner, a billionaire Elon Musk’s below.