Social media | WSJ: Facebook parent company begins largest layoffs in history

Facebook parent company Meta plans to inform its employees this week about the start of large-scale layoffs, reports The Wall Street Journal based on their sources who know about it. Also The New York Times has received confirmation of the news from its own sources.

Meta did not comment on the news.

Metalla had 87,314 employees at the end of September. According to the WSJ, the layoffs could affect several thousand and are the first large-scale layoffs in the company’s 18-year history.

Until last year, Meta was known as Facebook. It also owns Instagram and Whatsapp.

The WSJ predicts that Meta’s layoffs will be the biggest that the internet industry has seen in recent times.

Twitter’s new owner, a billionaire Elon Musk dismissed on Friday, half of his company’s employees.

Meta grew rapidly during the pandemic, when a large part of interacting with people moved from face-to-face meetings to social media services. The company’s number of employees increased by more than 27,000 in 2020–2021, and even more during the first nine months of this year.

During this year, 70 percent of the value of Meta’s shares has disappeared.

The WSJ already reported in September that Meta plans to cut its expenses by ten percent in the coming months, partly through layoffs.

“Realistically, there are a bunch of people in the company who shouldn’t be here,” the founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in July, according to The New York Times.