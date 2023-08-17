Social media | WP:X has slowed web traffic to sites Elon Musk hates

According to The Washington Post’s tests, the X service has added a five-second delay when the user clicks on a link leading to certain pages.

Social media service X has slowed down web traffic to sites, including the former owner of Twitter Elon Musk does not like, tells American newspaper The Washington Post.

According to tests carried out by the magazine, the X service has added a five-second delay when the user clicks on a link leading to certain pages.

X has slowed down traffic to, among other things, the websites of X’s competitors Facebook and Instagram. Users also had to wait five seconds to go to the pages of The New York Times newspaper and Reuters news agency.

Musk has previously mocked all of these organizations, The Washington Post reports.

The newspaper did not notice a delay on its own website or on the pages of the TV channel Fox News. There was also no link to the pages of the social services Mastodon and Youtube.

A spokesman for The New York Times newspaper said that it has also observed in its own tests the phenomenon observed by The Washington Post.

The link opening quickly is important for websites. Even a short delay in opening a link can lead to a dive in traffic to the website because users are impatient.

According to a study conducted by Google in 2016, more than half of mobile users do not reach pages if the link takes more than three seconds to open.

The Washington Post reports that after the story was published, X appears to have removed the lag from links on some websites.