Social media Whatsapp’s recent update raises resentment – Facebook’s Aura Salla says it has been misreported in Europe

If you do not agree to the upgrade, Whatsapp will expire on February 8th.

Extensively used communication service Whatsapp in its recent update requires users to confirm new terms of use and privacy updates. If you do not accept the new terms, you will no longer be able to use the app after February 8th.

An update request slammed into the phones of Whatsapp users on Thursday. The app has over two billion users.

Under the new terms, the Whatsapp user agrees that the information will be shared with other companies and services on the Whatsapp owner’s Facebook.

Facebook Director of EU Affairs Aura Salla says in an e – mail to HS that the matter has been misreported in Europe. Salla forwarded a company release to HS stating that in Europe, the update would not result in the user allowing the app to share information on Facebook for advertising purposes.

According to Facebook, there will be no changes to data sharing in the EU and EEA, except for the Whatsapp Business app for businesses, where the update will allow the app’s features to be developed.

“Whatsapp does not share Whatsapp user information in Europe with Facebook for the purpose of Facebook using this information to develop our products or advertisements,” the release says.

According to Facebook, the purpose of the update is to provide users with clearer and more detailed information on how and why the company uses the information it receives. In addition, the purpose is to make the application better for business use.

Update has been criticized around the world for its unclear communications and because without the acceptance of the terms, Whatsapp can no longer be used after February 8th.

Facebook and Whatsapp logos on the phone screen.­

One of its competitors, the messaging service Signal, said on Thursday that it has received significant contacts from people who want to switch to Signal as users.

According to the news agency Reuters, Facebook aims to develop Whatsapp in the same direction as it already operates in India, where companies can connect with their customers through the app and also use it as a sales channel.

In 2016 Whatsapp offered users the option not to share user account information with Facebook. The new privacy regulations will change this outside of Europe.

Ars Technica news site The information collected and shared by Whatsapp includes, but is not limited to, phone numbers, profile names, profile pictures, user status updates, including when the user was last active, and application diagnostic information, such as information about technical failures.

Outside Europe, this information may also be shared with other Facebook-owned companies. These include, for example, the image service Instagram, which Facebook acquired in 2012.

Facebook acquired Whatsapp for $ 19 billion in 2014. Shortly thereafter, its developers improved the encryption of the messaging service, which was considered to have significantly improved the service’s privacy.

Month then smartphone giant Apple began demanding application developers and also Whatsapp to tell in detail what data they collect from their users. According to the App Store, Whatsapp collects information about shopping, location, and connections, among other things.

Whatsapp has not agreed to tell us how the user can prevent the collection of their data. The company has been told by the news site Ars Technica that the update of the terms of use is related to the reform already announced, where companies can store and manage Whatsapp threads using Facebook technology.

Stateside federal and state competition authorities filed lawsuits against Facebook in December. Authorities are working to separate the image service Instagram and communications service Whatsapp from Facebook ownership.

Facebook is accused of violating competition laws and abusing its dominant position.

According to the lawsuits, Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and Whatsapp in 2014 with the motive of defeating its competitors. Facebook has denied the allegations.