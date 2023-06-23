Social media | Warning from the EU to Elon Musk: Twitter’s moderation must be fixed during the summer

“I’m not here to tell the company what they have to do,” says EU Commissioner Thierry Breton.

European Union has demanded sufficient resources from the Twitter messaging service to moderate dangerous content by August 25.

EU Internal Market Commissioner visiting San Francisco Thierry Breton the billionaire who owns the messaging service has warned about it Elon Musk.

If moderation cannot be fixed, Twitter is in danger of violating the EU’s new Digital Services Act (DSA). The legislation will enter into force on August 25.

Musk participated in a meeting held at Twitter’s headquarters on Thursday via remote connection from New York. The CEO of Twitter was also present at the meeting Linda Yaccarino.

Breton says that he has listed areas for Twitter’s management that will be critical as soon as the regulation enters into force. According to Breton, such topics to consider include child abuse and election-related disinformation.

Breton was also scheduled to meet the CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram Mark Zuckerberg’s with to discuss the new rules.

Attention however, is particularly attached to Musk. After buying Twitter, he has suddenly changed the rules regarding the use of language several times.

The use of language may have been accepted on the platform even though it has been found to be, for example, offensive or to convey incorrect information. This is directly against the new EU regulations.

“I’m not here to tell the company what to do. I’m a regulator and I have to tell them what the law is,” Breton said.